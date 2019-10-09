The following is a synopsis of the Sept. 24 Putnam Rotary meeting. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Many people have trouble keeping up with advances in media services in the digital revolution. But Megan Tarbett is out front, ahead of the wave and ready to show the way with computer changes and new applications of the internet.
Tarbett manages the public library system for Putnam County.
“You can borrow (media) from your library without having to come into the library,” she told Rotarians during their weekly meeting at Chamber of Commerce offices at Area 34. “You can do that anytime, anywhere.”
In addition to a half-million volumes catalogued in a regional index on the internet, Tarbett has installed library software that offers e-books for reading and digital audiobooks for listening.
“Audiobooks count as reading,” she says. “Some people think if you’re not holding it, it’s not a real book and you’re not really reading.
“But that’s not true. Recent studies have shown that your brain does not recognize the difference. Reading is reading, whether you are listening or looking.
“Cars don’t have CD players anymore,” she continued, “but you can listen (to audiobooks on the car radio) through a Bluetooth application.” Bluetooth is a brand name for a wireless networking technology that interconnects cellphones, portable computers and other wireless electronic devices.
“If you have a library card, or if you get a library card,” she said, “I can show you how to do that.
“Every month,” she said, “we have about 1,500 digital checkouts. That’s in addition to about 10,000 books.”
Last year there were 86,000 visitors to the main library or one of its four branches.
“In a county of 56,000 people,” Tarbett joked, “everybody came in at least once. We circulated more than 200,000 items.”
The Putnam system also subscribes to downloading and streaming services: Freegal allows five songs per week.
“It’s free, and it stays on your device. Also Freegal offers three to five streaming hours per week, also for free,” Tarbett said.
Libby (formerly known as Overdrive) allows downloads of digital books.
“If we have one copy of a book, only one person can check it out at a time. But we can purchase the titles we want, and in the quantity we want,” she said.
“Hoopla is more of a subscription service. Multiple people can have access to a book. But we do have a threshold on how many people can check it out, because they charge us on how many people check out.”
A member of Putnam Rotary, Tarbett served as state chairwoman of Generation West Virginia for 2017-18.