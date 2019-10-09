FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Chuck Talbott received the Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2019 annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Talbott was one of several honorees who represent the top 1% of the membership selected by their peers and the director of Extension.
The following represents the awardee’s recognition citation:
“In moving toward a National Program for addressing Global Food Security and Hunger, educators must first examine the food security potential of their own counties and local communities. Chuck Talbott, WVU Extension Agent for Putnam County, WV, believes that the hope for food security in our communities will rely on getting our youth excited about agriculture and learning how to grow their own food. The goals of Talbott’s garden-based learning program are to: 1) improve math and science skills using hands-on, experiential learning techniques, and 2) introduce elementary students to more nutritious foods that they grew. After five years of teaching elementary students (currently more than 2,200) how to grow their own food, harvest it safely, taste it (many for their first time), sell it (more than $4000) to the BOE and consume it fresh in their school cafeteria, Talbott is convinced that our garden-based curriculum should be introduced into all our West Virginia elementary schools.”