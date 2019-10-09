MORGANTOWN — A week of Homecoming activities at West Virginia University culminated Saturday, Oct. 5, with the crowning of Thaiddeus Dillie and Teresa Hoang as the 2019 king and queen. The announcement was made during the half-time ceremony at Saturday’s Homecoming football game against Texas.
Hoang, a member of the Honors College from Hurricane, is a senior computer science major with an emphasis in cybersecurity minoring in mathematics. She serves as a student ambassador and teaching assistant for Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources and teaching assistant for the Department of Mathematics. Hoang is also an active member of the Student Government Association, Society of Women Engineers and Mountain Honorary.
Dillie, a member of the Honors College from Weirton, West Virginia, is a senior biochemistry major. He serves as the alternate Mountaineer Mascot, a mentor for the WVU Honors College, a Student Life Ambassador and a Student Government Association senator for the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Design. Dillie also serves as the vice president of the Global Business Brigades, a member of the WVU Figure Skating Club and a former member of the Global Medical and Dental Brigades.
Selected by their peers during two days of voting, Hoang and Dillie were surrounded by members of the Homecoming Court, the Mountaineer Marching Band along with the Alumni Marching Band, and tens of thousands of cheering fans, including alumni, attending the “Stripe the Stadium” game at Milan Puskar Stadium.