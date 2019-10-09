The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2019:
Matthew Thomas Haynes, 24, of St. Albans and Maranda Dawn Heatherdale, 22, of Winfield
Joshua Caleb Lewis, 26, and Allison Christine Spence, 23, both of Nitro.
Chase Joseph Bowling, 22, and Hannah Janae Bailey, 19, of Hurricane
Levi Houston Gibson, 24, and Megan Nicole Cottrell, 28, both of Hurricane
Andrew Brett Williamson, 34, and Kristina Lynn Edwards, 34, both of Scott Depot
Hunter Ray Sheldon, 23, and Bailey Avelea Nida, 22, both of Hurricane
Jonathan Richard Booth, 25, and Lillian Paige Parker, 20, both of Hurricane
Thomas Wayne Tucker, 41, and Kayla Nicole Hammonds, 30, both of Hurricane
Bradley Dillon Asbury, 24, and Kaitlyn Lora Carter, 26, both of Hurricane
Eliot Robert Watson, 34, and Shannon Lee Matheny, 29, both of Scott Depot.
The following property transfers were recorded Putnam County between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2019:
Nicholas P. Browning to Jamie S. and Kaitlin M. Vaughn. Lot, Buffalo, $285,000.
Christy Joan McClung and Phyllis W. Watson. Lot, Scott District, $225,000.
Cara A. and Jeff Branham to Harold L. Hall. Lot, Scott District, $85,000.
Craig E. and Jennifer Coleman to Joseph Jeremy Cooper. Lot, Teays Valley, $254,000.
Andrew C. Weaver to Michael R. Salmon. Lot, Poca, $152,000.
Keith E. and Melinda A. Zutaut to David and Natalie Heis. Lot, Scott District, $230,000.
Curtis L. and Merry C. Coulter to Deborah Norris. Lot, Scott District, $290,000.Jame W. Albright to James C. Smith. Lot, Scott District, $175,000.
Lucy J. Mahone and Gail M. McClure to Bettie Gilson and Sherry L. Higginbotham. Lot, Scott District, $217,000.
Whitney L. Carter to Richard S. and Elisabet Morgan. Lot, Hurricane, $97,000.
Bobby D. and Anna J. Boggess to William B. and Tina S. Moore. Lot, Teays Valley, $434,000.
Woodland Designs Inc. to Clair D. Auman and Marilyn E. Caruthers. Lot, Teays Valley, $252,550.
Harry Warren Shamblin to William Stewart and Melissa S. Lett. Lot, Buffalo, $152,500.
Emma A. Nicely to Brandon C. and Paula Hines. Lot, Scott District, $149,900.
Sean Patrick Riner to Bradley D. and Melissa A. Ungru. Scott District, $106,000.
David E. and Deborah Sue Bridgette to Amanda L. Bridgette and Christopher R. Kennedy. Lot, Poca, $148,000.
Beverly Leslie to Jered and Debra Chapman. Lot, Scott District, $182,000.
Paul A. and Robin G. Whitt to Anthony D. Bishop. Lot, Teays Valley, $175,000.
Netra F. Gilbert and Martin P. Watts to Matthew Charles Hale. Lot, Hurricane, $123,500.
Ronald J. Flora, Herman M. and Amanda K. Warner to Charles J. and Amy J. Pifer. Lots, Curry District, $176,000.
Toby B. and Mallory E. Brown to Sally R. Summers. Lot, Winfield, $340,000.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to Mike Hall and Pamela L. Ross. Lot, Scott District, $246,500.
Rodney L. Stinespring to Stephanie N. Carpenter. Lot, Scott District, $170,000.
Ray G. Burke Jr., Rodman G. Lowe and Carroll L. Hutton to Alicia D. Elswick. Lot, Scott District, $132,000.
Andrea R. Dillon to Todd Agosti. Lot, Winfield, $165,500.