WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department during the month of September responded to 1,192 calls for assistance, and made 20 felony arrest and 59 misdemeanor arrests.
The Road Patrol also investigated 61 auto crashes, and issued 13 misdemeanor citations. The Road Patrol also arrested 13 people charged with DUIs and completed 135 written complaints.
Twenty-eight warrants and nine Domestic Violence Petitions were served in person.
Home Confinement averaged 35 inmates with 191 home verifications and Western Regional Jail averaged 86 inmates per day. Process division served 397 civil papers.
Tax Office accepted 45 concealed carry permits and issued 46 permits. A total of 876 DMV decals were also issued.