LEESBURG, Va. — A delegation of students and instructors from West Virginia recently met with their elected officials in Washington, D.C., to talk about how their career and technical education (CTE) programs have prepared them to be college- and career-ready.
The four-day SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute conference provided students an opportunity to grow in their professionalism, communication and leadership skills, which they apply during their visits to Congress. Delegations talked to elected officials or their staff members about their education paths and CTE training programs, the value of career and technical education and the benefits of their SkillsUSA participation. They explained how today’s workplace requires employees with career readiness skills, and that SkillsUSA develops these skills in students of all ages and backgrounds.
The conference focused on advanced communications skills including development of a SkillsUSA Framework story to share during their visits with elected officials. This year’s conference included training for students and advisers on personal and workplace skills; a panel discussion about effective legislative visits with experts from the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate; a tour of Washington, D.C., monuments and museums; and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
SkillsUSA is one of the nation’s largest individual membership organizations for career and technical students, and its programs are integrated into the CTE curriculum. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the average high school graduation rate for students concentrating in CTE programs is 94% compared to an average national freshman graduation rate of 86%. CTE also helps create a trained pipeline of future workers to support a strong American economy and global competitiveness.
Those who attended in the delegation from West Virginia were Melissa Wilkinson, SkillsUSA West Virginia state director; Tonia Fry, SkillsUSA West Virginia State Office trainer; Amie Hawkins, Fred W. Eberle Technical Center health occupations instructor; Bailey Baker, SkillsUSA West Virginia president (Lincoln County); Brittany Pridemore, SkillsUSA West Virginia vice president, Region 1 (Putnam County); Morgan Thomas, SkillsUSA West Virginia vice president, Region 2 (Monongalia County); Johnelle Goss, SkillsUSA West Virginia secretary (Upshur County); Samuel Ryan, SkillsUSA West Virginia treasurer (Monongalia County); Cassie Adkins, SkillsUSA West Virginia reporter (Jackson County); Brandy Rhode, SkillsUSA West Virginia parliamentarian (Roane County); and Mackenzie Carr, SkillsUSA West Virginia historian (Upshur County).