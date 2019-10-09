COLUMBUS, Ohio — Low-income seniors and struggling families with children in West Virginia will benefit from a $14 million investment in affordable housing. Nonprofit organizations Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing and Buckeye Community Hope Foundation announced plans to rehabilitate 110 units in apartment communities located in Sophia, Rainelle and Red House.
The West Virginia Housing Development Fund allocated Low Income Housing Tax Credits to make the initiative possible.
The apartment buildings were constructed more than 30 years ago and require significant renovation to remain as high-quality affordable housing for current and future residents.
The preservation projects expand the footprint of Ohio Capital Corp. and Buckeye Community Hope Foundation in West Virginia. In the past two years, they invested in five projects totaling 161 units in the state.
“Our investment assures that parents and older adults will remain in a secure and stable place to seek employment opportunities, raise healthy families and enjoy life,” Peg Moertl, CEO of Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, said.
Three West Virginia financial institutions contributed to Ohio Capital Corp.’s investment fund: WesBanco Bank, United Bank and City National Bank. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund and USDA Rural Development also helped finance the construction.
Renovations will take place at: Ashley Manor Apartments in Sophia; Hometown Apartments in Red House; and Sewell Landing in Rainelle.
The scope of the renovations is extensive, including replacement of windows, doors, gutters, downspouts and handrails. Complete renovation of interiors will involve new flooring, central HVAC system, hot water tanks and appliances.
In addition to living in modern, comfortable homes, residents will have access to an on-site service coordinator for referrals to agencies offering legal, childcare, aging and health services.
The properties provide federal rental assistance to individuals and families whose incomes are between 40% and 60% of the average median income. The buildings have been fully occupied due to the high demand for affordable rental housing.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates a shortage in West Virginia of more than 26,000 affordable rental homes for extremely low-income renters. There are only 77 units per 100 rental households available at 50% of the average median income.
“By helping older adults and families find quality, affordable residences, we are also investing in and strengthening their communities,” said Ian Maute, vice president of Development for Buckeye Community Hope Foundation.
Construction is underway and will be completed within 12 months. Residents will be moved to vacant units on site during the rehabilitation.