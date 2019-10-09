TEAYS VALLEY — Teays Valley Church of God partnered with The Rock, a ministry that has two sober living facilities for men who are seeking to overcome alcoholism and substance abuse, in September.
The church collected toiletries for the men and provided the organization with a check for extra needs they might have.
“We strive to help those struggling with addition, along with providing support for their families and loved ones,” said Sheila Martin, founding director of The Rock. “We seek to educate our community about addiction, sharing ideas on how to keep our loved ones on the road to recovery, and we continue to develop programs to support them. We meet people where they are.
“The gentlemen at The Rock feel very blessed to have the church reach out and support them on this journey. It brings great hope knowing that our community values these men.”
The Rock will host a Recovery Rally at Faith Christian Fellowship in Buffalo from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 that will feature speakers who have overcome addiction. All are welcome to attend.
Teays Valley Church of God also has a weekly support group for any who are struggling with addiction. Call 304-757-9222 for more information. The program is led by Mike McCormick, a graduate from The Rock.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.