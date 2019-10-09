In Columbia County in northeast Pennsylvania, there is a town called Centralia. It’s only a small place, covering just under a quarter of a square mile, and it is completely surrounded by Conyngham Township. Despite this, Centralia is famous, or perhaps that should be infamous, and not just because it is the least populated town in Pennsylvania.
It’s situated in coal country, and its history goes back a long way. The land was purchased from local native American tribes by agents of the colony as long ago as 1749. They paid the princely sum of 500 pounds, and it was 20 years before the first wave of settlers moved in, when the road that later became State Route 61 was being pushed through.
In 1793, Robert Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the first superintendent of finance for the United States, bought a portion of the land, but five years later he had money troubles of his own, went bankrupt and had to surrender his land assets to the Bank of the United States.
The bank didn’t keep the land for long. A man named Stephen Girard, who was born in France and who had become a Philadelphia merchant, heard there was coal in the area and purchased the land for $30,000.
Girard did little with the place; he was too busy becoming the richest man in America and the fourth-richest American of all time by the time he died.
By 1832, there was a small township in the area and a man named Jonathan Faust opened a tavern there. He called it the Bull’s Head and the town followed suit, calling itself Bull’s Head, too.
Ten years later the land changed hands yet again when it was bought by the Locust Mountain Coal and Iron Co. They were interested in the coal deposits and they brought a mining engineer named Andrew Rae in. He built a house and laid out plans for a small town. He wanted to call the village Centreville but there was already a place with the same name, so he changed it to Centralia and it has remained the same ever since.
In 1854, the Mine Run Railroad was built and two years later the first two coal mines, the Locust Run and the Coal Ridge, were opened. These were followed in 1860 by the Hazeldell, in 1862 by the Centralia and by the Continental in 1863. A branch of the Lehigh Valley railroad came and Centralia started to boom.
The town was incorporated in 1868 and its population grew, many of the newcomers being Irish coal miners. With these miners came a secret society called the “Molly Maguires.” The conditions the miners worked under in those days were atrocious and the “Mollys” tried to unionize the workers and improve their lot, but they used somewhat dubious and often violent methods to do so.
The society and their struggle isn’t what this piece is about, but there is a local legend that, as part of the struggle, three members of the Maguires beat up a Catholic priest, Father Daniel McDermott, in 1869. In retaliation for this act, the priest is said to have cursed the town and to have said that one day the only building left standing would be the Catholic Church.
Eventually the Maguires were suppressed and the town continued to grow, reaching a peak population of 2,761 in 1890. Its major industry was the anthracite coal and this continued to bring prosperity until 1917, when many of the area’s young men joined the Army to fight in World War I.
For a time production picked up after the war, but the crash of 1929 hit the coal companies hard. Five of the mines closed, but mining continued in the area into the 1960s, and that’s when disaster struck.
There are at least two theories about what happened. What is known is that the town used an abandoned strip mine as a landfill site for garbage. Every year the council hired volunteer firefighters to clear this landfill by setting fire to the garbage. They did so in 1962 and the fire burned for some time before being extinguished.
What wasn’t known on this occasion was that there must have been an uncapped coal seam in the strip mine and the requirement for a fire-resistant clay barrier between layers in the landfill hadn’t been met.
The second theory was that a trash truck had dumped hot ash and cinders into the landfill and this had penetrated into a coal seam.
Whichever theory is true, the fire continued to burn and spread into the miles of abandoned coal workings below ground.
For the next few years the fire continued to burn with little visible evidence, but by 1979, things began to change. In that year, John Coddington, who owned a gas station, put a dipstick into his underground tanks and found it came out feeling hot. He measured the temperature in the tank and discovered the gas was at 172 degrees F. Hot gasoline is not a good thing and people began to take notice, especially when a sinkhole opened in a backyard and nearly swallowed a boy.
There were about 2,000 people in Centralia in 1950. They began to drift away after the fire started, and by 1983 there were just over 1,100 left. That was the year Congress voted $42 million to relocate them. About 1,000 took the opportunity to move out, and by 1990 there were just 63 people left and 500 houses had been demolished.
These remaining few were stubborn; they didn’t want to move, but in 1992 the state governor invoked eminent domain on all property in the town, and by 2010 there were only five houses standing.
These properties are still standing. Their owners sued the state and won the right to remain in the town for the rest of their lives. When they’ve passed on, the state has the right to demolish their houses because it’s estimated that the Centralia fire could burn for another 250 years.
That’s why Centralia is infamous.
One last thing: There is one other property still standing in the village, St. Mary’s Church, so perhaps eventually Father Daniel McDermott’s prophecy will come true.