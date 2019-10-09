Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior, Austin Womack of the Hurricane High School football team.
The Hurricane Redskins have faced one of the state’s toughest schedules thus far into the season. They opened the season with a victory over cross-county rival Winfield, then faced a gamut of top ranked AAA teams with Spring Valley, Capital and Cabell Midland all in consecutive weeks. While the Redskins, battled and hung close in all 3 games, they unfortunately came out of that run 1-3. However, the following week Hurricane was able to show what they are made of with a 41-8 romping of Woodrow Wilson. Playing a major role in the momentum shifting win was senior quarterback, Austin Womack. Womack led the Redskins with an air raid consisting of 17 completions for 347 yards and 5 TDs. Through five weeks, Womack leads the MSAC with 1,183 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions.
“Austin was a part-time starter as a junior and really took command of the offense this year as a senior,” said Redskins head coach Jeremy Taylor. “He’s a leader that does ALL of the little things in order to be successful.”
When asked about what the team has learned through its brutal early-season schedule, Austin responded, “The good thing about playing top teams early is that you can learn what you are doing well, what you need to improve on and what it will take to beat those good teams if you meet them again down the road. So, we have been looking at that and working every day in practice to get where we want to be, which is back in the playoffs with a game at home.”
Austin has been playing football since he was 7 years old in midget league. He noted that his favorite part of the sport is the physical nature of it.
“What I love most is that you can hit someone and not get in trouble for it,” he said while chuckling. “But really, I love the lights and the community support and just being able to go out there and compete for my school.”
Coach Taylor also spoke on Austin’s character stating, “That while he is a great QB, he’s an even better person. He’s the type of person that could see you drop a $100 bill and would return it to you right away. He personifies the idea that the true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one else is watching.”
Womack’s parents taught him that if he started something, he needed to give it his best effort and give it everything he had.
He has maintained that mindset during his tenure with the Redskins.
“When I was younger, Austin Hensley was the quarterback here, and I always dreamed of getting to the point where I was Hurricane’s quarterback just like him, so now I’m here and it’s a pretty cool feeling,” said Womack.
Austin is also a member of Hurricane’s basketball team and likes to help coach midget league in his free time. Womack is weighing his options for what he would like to pursue post-high school.
