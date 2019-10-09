HUNTINGTON — This year’s West Virginia Makes Festival brought together folks of all ages for a celebration of ingenuity, creativity and innovation to inspire makers, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs and hobbyists.
The sixth annual event took place Friday on Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center Plaza and featured 60 exhibits, interactive attractions and games by innovators, makers and entrepreneurs.
The event also featured special exhibits, live music and other entertainment as well as hands-on activities. It was presented by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), and the event coincided with National Manufacturing Day, a coast-to-coast effort to raise awareness of the role of modern manufacturing and making in today’s economy.
Several makers were joined by members of the Marshall community and hundreds of educators and students of all ages from across the region.
Several people also participated in the festival’s annual Design Challenge, which provides hobbyists, inventors, enthusiasts, artists and students of all ages the opportunity to demonstrate their new ideas and skills by presenting their new projects or creations to a panel of judges. Winners of the challenge’s cash prizes and custom-made trophies by RCBI were introduced during an afternoon presentation.
2019 West Virginia Makes Festival award winners: Design Challenge: Youth Category
Runners-up:
- Abigail Hogsett, from Explorer Academy in Huntington, for the Pocket Bow, a hair bow with a hidden compartment.
- Annabelle Ward and Liam Smith, from Explorer Academy in Huntington, for Cereal, a specialty sifter.
- Bella Schrader, Sara Loftus, Neil Loftus, Mykayla Cassity, Maggie Piaskowski and Brad Jones, from STEM+M Academy in South Point, Ohio, for the Virtual Reality Experience: The Marianas Trench, an interactive exhibit providing facts about different marine wildlife.
Best of Show (Toyota West Virginia Innovative Spirit Award):
- Madison Paxton and Dillon McCumber, from Clay County Middle School in Clay, West Virginia, for Sea the Change, a biodegradable cup with an inverted paper lid developed to reduce plastic pollution in the world’s oceans.
Design Challenge: Adult Category
Runners-up:
- Joshua Campbell, of Salt Rock, for Key Bread, a gluten-free, keto diet-friendly bread mix.
- Roger Edoria, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, for Whispering Pillow, a travel pillow with soothing sounds of nature, Bluetooth capabilities and a built-in alarm.
- Tony Wheeler, of Huntington, for EZlit Plug-N-Play Electrical System, a do-it-yourself electrical system that allows non-electricians to safely install electronic signs.
Best of Show (Chase Bank Maker Prize):
Aaron Roma, of Milton, for Ziggy Full Body 3D Scanner, a life-size multicamera body scanner.