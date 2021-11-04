RACELAND, Ky. – The Kentucky Class 1A playoffs began Thursday with Raceland and Fairview meeting in the District 6 semifinals at Ram Stadium.
Unfortunately for Fairview, the matchup ended with a similar result as the Oct. 15 regular season contest and Raceland winning 57-0.
When the two met in mid-October, the Rams won 72-8 with a running clock in the first half.
On Thursday, Raceland scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, then added four in the second quarter. With 7:40 to play in the second quarter the Rams set a running clock in motion on the Eagles once again.
Raceland (9-1) generated 341 yards of total offense in the first half with 253 yards of that coming off the arm of quarterback Logan Lundy.
The sophomore completed all six of his pass attempts in the first half with two of those going for touchdowns.
The Rams’ first score was set up by a blocked punt recovered at the 1-yard line and Noah Wallace converted the short run for a 7-0 lead.
On the next Raceland offensive play, Lundy found a wide-open Parker Fannin for an 80-yard pass that made it 14-0. Jaxon Heighton’s 5-yard run capped the first quarter scoring.
Connor Hughes caught a 45-yard TD pass from Lundy to open the scoring in the second quarter and Landyn Newman got the defense involved with a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Jules Farrow’s 8-yard run set the running clock through the remainder of the game.
Raceland will meet the Paintsville-Betsy Layne semifinal on Nov. 12 at Ram Stadium. The Tigers and Bobcats meet on Friday in Paintsville.
Raceland lost to the eventual Class 1A state champion Tigers in the district title game in 2020.
“We’ll probably be back in the same we were a year, and our kids know that,” Raceland head coach Mike Salmons said of a possible rematch against Paintsville in the District 6 Championship game. “We just go to make sure our approach is the right one.”
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 0 -- 0
RACELAND 21 24 6 6 – 57
R – Wallace 1 run (Ison kick).
R – Fannin 80 pass from Lundy (Ison kick).
R – Heighton 5 run (Ison kick).
R – Hughes 45 pass from Lundy (Ison kick).
R – Newman 34 INT return (Ison kick).
R – Farrow 8 run (Ison kick).
R – Ison 24-yard FG.
R – Browning 31 run (kick failed).
R – Austin 1 run (kick failed).
F R
First downs 8 19
Rushes-yards 26-19 26-179
Passes 5-15-2 8-9-0
Passing yards 61 179
Total yards 80 477
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 3-25 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (F) Thomas 18-28, Miller 3-0, Harper 1-(-4), Caldwell 4-(-5); (R) Heighton 2-54, Browning 2-34, Burton 7-29, Farrow 4-22, Austin 5-18, Lundy 1-8, Bell 1-7, Sammons 2-6, Wallace 1-1, Newman 1-0.
PASSING: (F) Miller 5-15-2, 61 yards; (R) Lundy 6-6-0, 253 yards, 2 TDs; Burton 2-3-0, 45 yards.
RECEIVING: (F) Thomas 1-26, Caldwell 2-23, Harper 2-12; (R) Fannin 1-60, Gallion 1-56, Hughes 1-45, Farrow 1-37, Newman 2-35, Austin 1-30, McKee 1-15.
