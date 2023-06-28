Many unexpected twists and turns happened in the lives of people in the Bible. The jealousy of brothers forced Joseph to Egypt as a slave. A mother’s desperate plan to save her baby resulted in Moses floating to Pharaoh’s palace. Jonah reverses course after being swallowed by a whale. In the temple, a barren woman is compelled to seek God and becomes the mother of Samuel. A harsh Roman tax system drives Mary to travel and give birth to Jesus in Bethlehem. In all cases, these events served a divine purpose and helped many people in need. Today, the Lord still moves in our lives and interrupts our plans for a purpose. Although we experience many setbacks in life, God promises to work them all for our good.
A well known scripture is found in Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” The apostle Paul who was the author of Romans witnessed this promise first hand. He was falsely accused of a crime for preaching the gospel. As a result, he went on trial in the Roman court system. This allowed him travel and security to Rome where he was able to share the good news. He greatly desired to minister here and was prohibited many times. His trials provided a way to accomplish his goals and win many souls during his journey.
