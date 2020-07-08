“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid (John 14:27).” These words from Jesus are as timely as ever. The world is full of trouble, especially in recent times. Plagues, violence and disaster have seemed to cover the Earth. We have not been able to obtain peace from the government. Our experts have not been able to produce it for us. Money will not buy it, and we certainly cannot find it in this world. If we want real peace, it can only be found in Jesus. His promises can comfort us during these difficult times.
Jesus spoke these words to his disciples to prepare them for hardships and make them ready for his departure. “My peace I give unto you” is a significant promise God gives to his children. The disciples had a unique blessing by following Jesus. Everything always worked out, even in tough situations. If there was a lack of food, Jesus just multiplied it. He calmed the raging storms and they always made it to their destinations. As long as Jesus was there, everything was going to be OK. Although he physically left the Earth, his presence and peace would be given to his people. In other words, we can have the same peace his disciples received because God is with us.
God’s peace is much greater than the peace found in the world. Jesus never promised peaceful circumstances. Instead, his assurance goes deep into our hearts and minds. During a life-threatening storm that caused panic among the disciples, Jesus was asleep on the boat (Mark 4:38). This is the peace of God. It is a restful mind as we trust in his promises. He still calms our storms as we call upon him. Even though turmoil is all around us, the Lord has a plan and will work things out for our good. More importantly, his peace is the forgiveness of sins and the removal of our guilt and shame. It is a right relationship with God that brings us everlasting life. If we lack peace in our lives, Christ has what we need.