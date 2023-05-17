A wealthy man’s son decided he wanted his inheritance. There was a yearning to leave home and see all the world had to offer. The night life, the women, and all the riotous opportunities were waiting on him. In spite of the family’s attempt to deter him, the son leaves with a determined mind. He embraced his new life and enjoyed a season of pleasure. After a short time, he runs out of money and his inheritance is squandered. Then, he is abandoned by his friends and left in the hogs pen. While feeding from the pig’s trough, he comes to his senses and thinks of home. The prodigal son realized that life was much better before this foolish venture and returned to his family. His loving father embraces him with open arms and calls for a feast.
This famous parable found in Luke 15: 11-32 is Christ’s message to the “prodigal children.” It is amazing how some people can be on fire for Jesus one moment, and cold the next. Over time our hearts can drift from the Lord. We can be distracted and pulled in many directions as our priorities can change over time. Satan can convince us that we are “missing out” in life. As a master deceiver, he can make the worldly lifestyle look magnificent. Somehow he manages to hide the disastrous outcome from people. Jesus warns us that there is pleasure in sin for a season, but in the end it leads to death. Prodigal children will always end up in the “hogs pen.” Ironically, some of them blame the Lord when their lives fall apart.
God still calls prodigal children to come back home. Every aspect of our lives are so much better when we are in a right relationship with the Lord. When we follow his word, we are so much more stable and fulfilled. It is because we are walking in his plan and receiving his purpose for us. As our Creator, he knows what is best and how to give us the abundant life. The good news is that our Heavenly Father still loves us even when we make a mess of our lives. His arms are outstretched and he is willing to forgive us of our sins. Instead of condemning us for our past, he is ready to celebrate our future. Time is short and one day it could be too late. It is time for us to come to our senses and return home.
Ralph and Elizabeth Pyszkowski, your brother and sister In Christ. Comments welcome at rpyszkow@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.