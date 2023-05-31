“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light (Matt: 11:28-30).” This is a beautiful promise preached to multitudes on the shore of Galilee. John the Baptist was in prison for preaching the gospel. The religious leaders were putting heavy burdens on others that God did not require. The harshness of life and the wickedness of the world was bearing down on many people. Jesus had compassion and was reaching out to the weary. He still promises rest today and invites us to come to him.
Matthew the tax collector had first hand knowledge of this promise as he recorded the words. Tax collectors were known as the most revile professions at the time. They would take more than what was owed and fill their own pockets. However, some gave their lives to Jesus and would give the money back fourfold. A family receiving taxes back plus extra money would not only be a burden lifted but an amazing witness of a life changed. Matthew could understand the impact of Christ on everyday life. Although the world can bring us many hardships, God can help us carry the load. No matter what our issues are, we can take it to the Lord in prayer and he will meet our individual needs.
