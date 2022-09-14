The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Nursing Home Debts
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra speaks in Washington about medical debt during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris. Nursing homes and debt collectors are flouting a law that prohibits them from requiring friends and family of care home residents to shoulder the costs of the facilities, according to a federal report issued Thursday.

 Jacquelyn Martin | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes and debt collectors are flouting a law that prohibits them from requiring friends and family of care home residents to shoulder the costs of the facilities, according to a federal report issued Thursday.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said friends and family members have had to declare bankruptcy, had their wages garnished and their homes repossessed after signing unenforceable contracts called “admission agreements” with nursing facilities. As a result, they have been held liable as third parties for their loved ones’ nursing home stays.

