Fairmont native Hershel “Woody” Williams distinguished himself during the Battle of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945, by neutralizing seven concrete pillboxes. This act of heroism earned Williams the Medal of Honor.
Photos courtesy of West Virginia Humanities Council
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, follows Hershel “Woody” Williams and Williams’ daughter, Tracie Ross, to the podium for the commissioning of the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams on March 7, 2020, in Norfolk, Va.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) (left) presented Herschel “Woody” Williams and his family with a Congressional Record Statement commemorating the christening of the USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams in San Diego last month.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams speaks during a dedication ceremony for the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on April 4, 2016, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in Greenup County, Ky. Williams passed away June 29 at the age of 98.
West Virginia Delegates Dale Stephens, left, and Jody Smirl, right, stand with Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams as a sign is unveiled during a re-dedication ceremony naming a bridge in his honor on Wednesday, July 11, 2001, in Barboursville.
Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams waves to the crowd on his way to speak during the dedication ceremony for the Louisiana Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on the State Capitol ground Sept. 30, 2018, in Baton Rouge.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper places a medal around the neck of Hershel "Woody" Williams at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on March 25. Williams, a Congressional Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipient, visited the vaccination clinic for veterans held at the facility on National Congressional Medal of Honor Day.
Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch Hershel "Woody" Williams delivers the keynote speech as the historic Z.D. Ramsdell House is unveiled following its restoration at a ceremony on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Ceredo.
Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams wipes away a tear after the unveiling of the new military flight operations center at Charleston's Yeager Airport. The center was named in Williams' honor during a ceremony Friday morning.
Marine Corps League historian Michael Lynon (center), Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams (right), and other Marine Corps veterans salute after the unveiling a new grave marker for Herbert J. Thomas identifying him as a recipient of the Medal Of Honor and Purple Heart during a ceremony on Thursday at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. The Herbert J. Thomas Hospital in South Charleston is named after him.
Photos courtesy of West Virginia Humanities Council
Kenny Kemp | HD Media
Hershel “Woody” Williams speaks with members of the media while celebrating his 98th birthday with friends on Oct. 6, 2021, at Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Patrick Dennis | The Advocate via AP
Few lives are so remarkable as the one lived by Herschel "Woody" Williams and few men so great and fewer still so humble as he.
His story has been told so frequently and admired so widely, it hardly needs retelling, but for the initiated or for those who simply enjoy hearing again, as if anew, a tale of uncommon valor, here is a condensed version of a life so vast it could never be contained to the pages of this magazine nor hundreds more.
Born weighing less than 4 pounds in 1923 on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, Williams was toughened early by a life of hardship. The youngest of 11 children, he lost siblings to the flu and, by age 11, his father was gone, too, from a heart attack.
He worked as a truck and taxi driver before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Standing just 5-foot-6, Williams joined the Marines, initially rejected because of his short stature, which was no match for the stature of the man himself.
At the Battle of Iwo Jima, he battled his way out of a pillbox after all his comrades were struck down, and, wielding a flamethrower, took out one enemy pillbox after another, fighting for four weary hours while four riflemen provided cover. At the White House on Oct. 5, 1945, less than eight months after the battle, President Truman awarded Williams the Congressional Medal of Honor. He was described as having displayed “valiant devotion to duty.” His service to his country and fellow many endured until he breathed his last.
Before the war, he delivered Western Union telegrams informing Gold Star families of the death of loved ones. He later launched a foundation to continue the work. The Woody Williams Foundation has established more than 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the U.S. and many more still to come.
The VA medical center in Huntington, a VRW post and National Guard armory in Fairmont and a Navy vessel carry his name.
He was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II when he died June 29 at 98. He lay in state in both the state Capitol and the Capitol in Washington. His memory will endure eternally after him. His life in pictures appears in the following pages.
