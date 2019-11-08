SOUTH POINT, Ohio — As the holiday shopping season approaches, the South Point Walmart Supercenter celebrated the completion of its remodel that included several department transformations and the expansion of innovations.
The renovation was part of Walmart’s plans to spend $81 million in stores across Ohio in 2019 according to a news release from the retailer.
“Nearly every department in this store was refreshed in one way or another and our customers will notice the exciting updates as soon as they walk through the door,” Store Manager Marty Bishop said in the release. “While the renovations offer a fresh new look, our customers tell us the new innovations are major time savers and make shopping easier.”
During the re-grand opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1, the South Point Walmart awarded a total of $7,200 in grants to local nonprofit organizations including the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Task Force, Lawrence County Developmentally Disabled and Facing Hunger Food Bank.
The improvements are part of Walmart’s plan to remodel 14 stores throughout Ohio this year and the ongoing expansion of innovations like the recently installed Walmart Pickup Tower and the Grocery Pickup Service that is available starting today.
The following store improvements are the result of the recent remodel:
- State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays that allow customers to test out electronics in person before purchasing
- Modernized grocery layout, including new deli counter, hot case and all new produce tables
- Installation of a new family restroom providing further convenience to customers with children
- New signage, lighting and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation
- Fresh painting on the inside and outside of the store
- New shelving and lower fixtures for improved store flow
- Increased number of products in home, pets, sporting good and hardware
- Expanded Money Center that includes an extra register and more than double the floor space for customers speed at checkout
Walmart Pickup Towers are16-foot, high-tech vending machines capable of fulfilling an online order in less than a minute once the customer arrives at the store. It’s easy to do. Once the order is ready, the customer steps up to the Pickup Tower and scans the barcode that was sent to their smartphone to retrieve the item. The South Point Walmart is one of 19 stores across Ohio to receive the Pickup Tower this year.
Grocery Pickup gives customers the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars and at no additional cost. The South Point store is among the 51 locations across Ohio that is or will be offering this popular service before the end of the year.
Autonomous Floor Scrubber — The autonomous floor scrubber uses assisted autonomy technology to perform the task of cleaning and scrubbing the concrete floors in stores. The company plans to expand this technology to 63 stores across Ohio this year. The South Point Walmart started utilizing this technology in September.
FAST Unloader — Today, product is unloaded as it arrives at the store through a complex, highly manual process that has seen little innovation over the last 50 years – until now. A new system in Walmart backrooms – known as FAST –automatically scans and sorts items that come off trucks based on priority and department, allowing associates to spend less time unloading in the backroom and more time on the sales floor with customers. The South Point store started utilizing this innovation in April and is among the 46 Ohio stores to receive it in 2019.