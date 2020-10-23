MASON, Ohio -- Both local players in the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls state tennis tournament lost in the first round Friday.
South Point freshman Meredith Riley fell 6-2, 6-2 to senior Ellie Hire of Toledo Central Catholic. Hire moved on to face sophomore Alex Nyborg of Pepper Pike Orange in the second round.
"It was a good experience that I was definitely not used to, but I am glad I was able to experience state as a freshman," Riley said. "Hopefully next year I an able to complete better and at least win a round."
Wheelersburg senior Maddie Gill lost to junior Grace Lampman of Kettering Alter 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. The state tournament appearance was Gill's fourth.
Lampman advanced to play Catherine Rhegness of Toledo Ottawa Hills in the second round. Rhegness topped Olivia Gidlow of Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.