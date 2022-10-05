MATEWAN — Much has changed in Matewan since Pauline Roberson was born in September 1922, but her family’s history and legacy will remain engrained in the area for years to come.
Roberson is the daughter of Charlie and Lenna Kiser. Her father was a coal mine union leader and part of the historic Matewan Massacre two years before she was born.
“He was a deputy sheriff for a while,” Roberson said. “Later on he worked for the UMWA, and he had an office in Williamson. Dad was involved with the mine workers strike. Mom was a war bride from Luxemburg. She couldn’t speak English when she came to the area.”
Roberson’s father was one of the men who faced trial following the Matewan Massacre and was acquitted of all charges. He rose to become a prominent organizer for the UMWA in southern West Virginia and is noted throughout recorded West Virginia Mine Wars history.
Roberson still resides in the house she and her late husband, Harry, built together in 1953. At that time, Roberson worked for Matewan National Bank and walked to work every day. She began work there in 1942.
“I went to business school in Winfield,” Roberson said. “I got out of there, and I worked in Williamson, and then I started at the bank. I was there for 57 years.”
Roberson worked for the bank as the president’s secretary and worked her way up to become vice president of the bank before her retirement. She was also a member of the bank’s board of directors.
“I worked for five presidents during my days at the bank,” Roberson said. “I retired in 2000.”
Roberson said she and Harry were married for over 50 years until his death.
“When we were dating, the thing to do was go to the show,” Roberson said. “We had a theater in Matewan, and Harry and I used to go to the movies. Of course we didn’t have a car at that time, but I had my mom’s car sometimes. When I was younger we had a bowling alley in north Matewan. He tried to teach me to bowl, but I wasn’t much good at it.”
Roberson has served her hometown in various roles over the past 100 years, including spending time as town recorder, a member of the Magnolia Improvement Committee and serving at the Matewan Development Center.
“We always took part in Matewan,” Roberson said. “I had several jobs to help the town. I was one of the charter members of those boards.”
Roberson was awarded the Magnolia Excellence Award in 1997 for her love, loyalty and support to Matewan.
Roberson said reaching her age is a challenge, but that she wouldn’t change a thing about the life she’s led.
“I’ve had a good life,” Roberson said. “I’m happy with the way everything’s happened. I didn’t like losing my husband, but that happens in life. It’s not easy to be my age.”
Roberson had four sisters and one brothers. She has no children, but resides with her niece Kaye Carroll and her husband.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
