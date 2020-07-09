GRAYSON, Ky. — Landon Roberts of Proctorville, Ohio, won the Boys 13-15 Division championship of the Tri-State Junior Golf Association tour event at Hidden Cover Golf Course Monday.
The Fairland High School golfer shot 4-over-par, 76, to take the title by four strokes over Price Harris at the 7,155-yard course. The win was Roberts' second on the tour this season. He won the opening event at the Riviera Country Club in Lesage on June 9.
Roberts was one of 47 golfers who participated in event four of the tour. The event had been scheduled for June 29 but was postponed because of Kentucky State Parks affiliated golf courses not being reopened until the first of July.
Dylan White of Russell, Kentucky won the 7-9 age group, shooting 45 to top runners-up Emma Dodson and Sean Lucas by 18 strokes.
Bryant Stephens of Flatwoods, Kentucky, shot 34 to win the 10-12 Division by 15 strokes over second-place Emi Ledford.
In the 16-18 Division, Connor Calhoun of Grayson shot 72 for a five-stroke triumph over Gunner Cassitty.
The next stop in the Tri-State Junior Golf Tour takes golfers to Creekside Golf Club in Lavalette, W.Va on Monday, July 13.
Callaway Tour
MASON, West Virginia -- Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, West Virginia, fired a new low round for the girls on the Callaway Junior Tour for 2020, with a 1-under par, 69, to claim the Girls Division championship at the Riverside Golf Club.
Carson Higginbotham of Clarksburg, West Virginia, in the 12-under group shot a season-low round of 5-under par, 65, to claim the Tri State Roofing and Sheet Metal Boys Low Round of the Day.
Bryson Beaver of Elkview, West Virginia, shot 2-under par, 68, which marks his personal best in Callaway Junior tour play, to win the boys 15-16 age group. Other age winners included Caden Moore of Bridgeport in the 17-18 group, Emerson Simons in the Girls 10-14 group and Edward Kehl won a scorecard playoff to win the boys 13-14 division.
The final week of the Callaway Tour regular season takes place next week with stops at The Greenbrier and Oglebay Resort. The following week is the Tour championship at Parkersburg Country Club and the year-end finale at The Greenbrier Resort.