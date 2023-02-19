Rock Hill's J'Lynn Risner (white uniform) shoots from the lane against Federal Hocking defenders Isabella McVaey (24) and Audrey Clingenpeel (35) during a high school basketball game Saturday in Pedro, Ohio.
PEDRO, Ohio -- Rock Hill's girls basketball team won its first sectional title in a quarter of a century Saturday.
The sixth-seeded Redwomen claimed their first postseason championship in 25 years with a 55-23 victory over No. 19 Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional title game. Rock Hill (17-6) advances to the district semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. No. 7 Leesburg Fairfield (18-5) at Jackson High School. The Redwomen edged the Lions 54-52 on Jan. 21.
On Saturday, J'Lynn Risner scored 16 points to lead the Redwomen. Lola Hankins and Hazley Matthews each scored 10 points. Rock Hill led 16-11 after one period, then outscored the Lancers 22-1 in the second quarter to take control.
Takira Walker paced Federal Hocking (13-9) with 11 points.
FEDERAL HOCKING 11 1 4 7 -- 23: Allen 1, Jackson 0, Ballew 2, Householder 0, O. Tabler 0, Walker 11, R. Tabler 0, McVey 3, Tolson 0, Simpson 2, Sneddon 4, Clingenpeel 0.
ROCK HILL 16 22 16 1 -- 55: Bailey 5, Knipp 0, Easterling 9, Matthews 10, Hankins 10, H. Risner 2, J. Kidd 3, S. Kidd 0, J. Risner 16.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 61, GREENUP COUNTY 58: Kensley Feltner scored her 4,000th career point to help the Bulldogs (25-5) past the Musketeers (15-12) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Feltner, who scored 33 points, assisted Sophi Adkins on the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. Adkins scored 15 points.
Rachel Bush led Greenup County with 22 points. Emily Maynard scored 13 and Katie Shaffer 10.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 20 12 13 16 -- 61: Feltner 33, Adkins 15, Nelson 8, Hall 3, Holt 3, Ward 2, Curnutte 0, Maynard 0, Patton 0.
Boys basketball
CAPITAL 62, CABELL MIDLAND 61: Taeshaun Hines scored at the final buzzer to lift the Cougars (7-11) over the Knights (11-9) in Charleston.
Capital trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter before rallying for its second victory in three games with Cabell Midland this season. The Knights won 82-61. Jan. 14 in Ona. The Cougars trumphed 65-63 Feb. 8 in Charleston.
