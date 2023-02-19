The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230220-hds-preproundup.jpg
Rock Hill's J'Lynn Risner (white uniform) shoots from the lane against Federal Hocking defenders Isabella McVaey (24) and Audrey Clingenpeel (35) during a high school basketball game Saturday in Pedro, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

PEDRO, Ohio -- Rock Hill's girls basketball team won its first sectional title in a quarter of a century Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Redwomen claimed their first postseason championship in 25 years with a 55-23 victory over No. 19 Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional title game. Rock Hill (17-6) advances to the district semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. No. 7 Leesburg Fairfield (18-5) at Jackson High School. The Redwomen edged the Lions 54-52 on Jan. 21.

