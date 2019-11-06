ELEANOR — Putnam Rotary Club members working with Eleanor town officials have completed construction of a public comfort station at the Fairgrounds Park in Eleanor.
The toilet uses micro-flush technology, which is self-sustaining, odor-free and environmentally friendly. Four of the innovative toilets, similar to the one built by Rotary for the Eleanor park, are already in service in other West Virginia locations.
Waste from the toilet does not flow into a watershed. A concrete base and block wall below the structure houses a filtration system. A barrel collects rain runoff from the roof, which supplies a sink for washing hands.
Putnam Rotary President Cindy Farley met with Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin, who expressed a great need for a toilet facility in the park.
Construction took place over the summer, with Putnam Rotarians donating a few hours each week.
The new comfort station is located on the back entrance to the fairgrounds beside the disc golf course and near the entrance to the bicycle trails.
The first community service project undertaken by Rotary International over a century ago was construction of public toilets in Chicago.