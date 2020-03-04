20200304-put-rotary

Putnam Rotarians met with new District Governor Shari Messinger, the first chief for the Rotary International District 7545, on Feb. 18.

The following is a synopsis of the Feb. 18 meeting of the Putnam Rotary. The club meets at 8 a.m. Tuesdays at Area 34 in Hurricane.

In a roundtable planning session, Putnam Rotarians met this morning with the new District Governor Shari Messinger, the first chief for the Rotary International District 7545.

The new district includes 55 local clubs in West Virginia, the entire state except for eight counties in the eastern panhandle.

Messinger, a past president of Barboursville Rotary, is the owner of Resolutions2 of Huntington, a “boutique” offering private counseling and special assistance for women.

As district governor, she meets with local clubs in clusters of three or four at a time, gatherings which enable people to exchange ideas and plan activities together.

“Our world is a little different now,” she said. “I’m here at your service. I’m Shari, not ‘the Governor.’

“Rotary is changing. Once every organization had someone in Rotary, and the organization paid for that person to be in Rotary.

“You have young members, and many young people now are trying to pay off college debts, trying to start families. But you are flexible.

“The key is flexibility. We work together as a family.”

