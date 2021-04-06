GLENHAYES — After trailing by double digits in the first half, a three-headed scoring monster helped the Class A No. 9 Tolsia girls basketball team defeat Class AAA No. 5 Wayne over the weekend, salvaging a season split.
Selena Browning and Autumn Block each scored 17 points and Kerigan Salmons added 16 points in the win. A combined 37 of those points came after halftime as the Lady Rebels picked up their fourth win of the season.
Wayne’s Alana Eves led all scorers with 26 points and Jasmine Tabor added 12 in the loss.
TOLSIA 8 14 20 22 — 64: Browning 17, Block 17, Salmons 16, Boone 7, Pollinger 5, Litton 2
WAYNE 21 8 14 18 — 60: Eves 26, Tabor 12, Wallace 8, Stroud 8, Marshall 3, Brooks 3
Girls
RIVERVIEW 63, TOLSIA 62: One night before defeating Wayne at home, the Lady Rebels were on the road at River View Friday night. Tolsia received a double double-double in a 63-62 loss, as Browning scored 18 points and snatched 10 rebounds, and Boone scored 15 and snared 10 rebounds.
NITRO 70, WAYNE 59: Baylee Goins delivered 28 points and nine assists and the host Wildcats closed the game on a 19-5 run to hand the Pioneers their first loss. Taylor Maddox had 20 points and Patricia Ward 12 for Nitro (10-1), ranked No. 4 in Class AAA.
For Wayne (11-1), the No. 3 team in AAA, Jasmine Tabor scored 21 points, Alanna Eves had a double-double (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Haley Wallace scored 16 points. The Pioneers led 29-26 at halftime but had 13 of their 18 turnovers in the second half.