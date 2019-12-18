DANVILLE — A Danville man faces multiple charges after a routine traffic stop on Price Branch Road in Danville on Nov. 29.
According to an incident report prepared by West Virginia State Trooper AR Workman, he made a traffic stop on a black Ford Mustang after he noticed the vehicle in operation without an inspection sticker and with a large crack in the windshield.
The report states that when the trooper approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, he detected the smell of marijuana. The car had a driver and a passenger inside.
After a check of the status of the driver’s license of John Patrick Goode, 47, of Danville, the Trooper found that his license was suspended for unpaid citations and the tags on the car came back with no matching records.
Once the Trooper received permission to search the car, he noticed a set of lime green scales in the door of the driver’s seat and a green box under the driver’s seat.
The box contained a bag with a granular substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 10.66 grams, along with five empty plastic bags. Additionally, the officer found a bag in the console containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, according to the report.
The report also states that the Trooper also found a bag with the leafy substance on Goode that the Trooper believed to be marijuana.
Goode was charged with possession with intent, simple possession, driving suspended and improper registration.
As of CVN print deadline, Goode was held at Southwestern Regional Jail with multiple cases on a $30,000 surety/cash bond.