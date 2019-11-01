Run in the Sun 5K is Nov. 10
HUNTINGTON — A 5K run for brain aneurysm awareness will take place at 2 p.m., Nov. 10, at Woodmere Memorial Park in memory of Jeannie Gatrell.
Entry fee is $20 in advance, $25 on race day, $10 with military ID and $15 per runner for groups of eight or more.
Call 304-840-1434 or go to www.jeanniesruninthesun.org
Morgan Zerkle softball camp
HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University softball star and current Miami (Ohio) assistant coach Morgan Zerkle will conduct a camp Nov. 23 at the Hit Center, 2240 5th Ave.
A youth all skills camp will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for players in grades K-6. Cost is $75 per camper. An advanced defense session for players in grades 7-12 will occur from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Cost is $50 per camper. An advanced offense session will be taught for players in grades 7-12 from 4-5 p.m. The cost is $50 per camper. Slapping and catching specific sessions will take place for players age 10 and older from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per player.
Register or find more information at www.calendly.com/morganzerkle.
Fairland Basketball Academy evaluations scheduled
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A girls basketball league for those in grades 1-6 will have player evaluations from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Fairland West Elementary. The league is open to players from anywhere in the Tri-State. Contact Jon Buchanan at 304-634-3294 or buc22@aol.com.
Ironton to have Hall of Fame dinner
IRONTON — Ironton High School will induct five new members — Phil Murnahan (baseball), Walt Delong (football), Mike Smith (football), Beth Rist (basketball) and the late Charlton “Shorty”) Davies — into its athletic Hall of Fame this weekend.
A dinner in honor of the inductees will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Ironton High School cafeteria. Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door.
SOC previews set
The Southern Ohio Conference boys and girls basketball previews are set.
The girls preview will take place Nov. 15 at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio.
The schedule of two-quarter scrimmages features South Webster vs. Western Pike at 5 p.m.; Northwest vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at 5:40 p.m.; Northwest’s junior varsity vs. Lucasville Valley at 6:20 p.m.; Oak Hill vs. Ironton St. Joe at 7 p.m.; Waverly vs. Green at 7:40 p.m.; Wheelersburg vs. New Boston at 8:20 p.m.; Eastern-Pike vs. Sciotoville East at 9 p.m.; Minford vs. Symmes Valley at 9:40 p.m. and Portsmouth West vs. Portsmouth Clay at 10:20 p.m.
The boys preview is set for Nov. 22 at South Webster High School.
Boys games scheduled are, South Webster vs. Symmes Valley at 5 p.m.; South Webster junior varsity vs. Northwest at 5:40 p.m.; Wheelersburg vs. New Boston at 6:20 p.m.; Portsmouth West vs. Portsmouth Clay at 7 p.m.; Minford vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame at 7:40 p.m.; Waverly vs. Green at 8:20 p.m.; Eastern-Pike vs. Sciotoville East at 9 p.m.; Oak Hill vs. Western-Pike at 9:40 p.m.; and Lucasville Valley vs. Ironton St. Joe at 10:20 p.m.