RUSSELL, Ky. — Two first quarter scores proved to be enough on Saturday to help the Russell Red Devils to a 28-18 win over Raceland in the 2021 Rail Cities Bowl between the two Greenup County rivals.
Although the Rams would trail just 14-13 in the second quarter, a score by the Red Devils before halftime would gain head coach T.J. Maynard’s team some breathing room and his defense would help Russell overcome Raceland’s control of the game clock.
Russell (2-0) took the opening drive and scored on Raceland (1-1) with Andre Richardson-Crews’ 8-yard touchdown run capping a five-play drive, keyed by a 56-yard catch and run from quarterback Bradley Rose to wide receiver Carson Patrick.
Russell’s defense added a score to put Raceland down even further. Max Coburn picked off Raceland’s Logan Lundy and returned the pass 20 yards for a 14-0 Russell lead.
The Red Devils intercepted Raceland three times and turned away Raceland on a key drive that ended the third quarter.
The Rams converted a field goal of 24-yards by Peyton Ison to start the fourth period, but Russell answered that with a drive that decided the game.
Rose found Carson Patrick on a 33-yard touchdown catch and run that made the score 28-16 with 8:08 to play in the game.
Russell gifted Raceland with a safety late in the fourth quarter, but Maynard turned the game over to the defense to keep the Rams from adding another score.
“Turning them away there to the third quarter was key for us,” Maynard said. “Holding them to a field goal was really big because when we went up by two scores it allowed us to snap the ball out of the end zone instead of giving them really good field position.”
The Rams kept the game close in the first half a touchdown run by Lundy. The sophomore QB connected with Parker Fannin to cut the lead to 14-13.
The Red Devils stretched the lead to 21-13 on a final drive before halftime to set a margin Raceland was unable to overcome.
Leading 28-16, Russell linebacker Brody Stump sealed the game with an interception of a Lundy pass with 4:04 to go in the game.
Farrow took MVP honors for Raceland rushing 20 times for 114 yards in the game. Rose was MVP for Russell passing for 209 yards and a touchdown.
“We knew coming in with Raceland beating Ashland that they were a good team,” Rose said. “They’re a physical team and getting a win like this gives us a big confidence boost heading into a game with a good Wheelersburg team.”
RACELAND 0 13 0 5 — 18
RUSSELL 14 7 0 7 — 28
RU — Richardson-Crews 8 run (Totten kick).
RU — Coburn 20 INT return (Totten kick).
RA — Lundy 1 run (kick failed).
RA — Fannin 29 pass from Lundy (Ison kick).
RU — Hartman 4 run (Totten kick).
RA — Ison 24 FG.
RU — Patrick 33 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
RA — Safety. Russell snap out of the end zone.
RA RU
First downs 16 7
Rushes-yards 37-174 16-50
Passes 14-23-3 6-11-0
Passing yards 149 209
Total yards 323 259
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
(Ra) Wallace 9-45, Farrow 20-114, Heighton 4-10, Lundy 4-2, Browning 1-3; (Ru) Richardson-Crews 10-31, Hartman 4-11, D. Oborne 2-2, Rose 2-6.
PASSING: (Ra) Lundy 14-23-3 149 yards TD; (Ru) Rose 6-11-0 209 yards TD.
RECEIVING: (Ra) Farrow 3-44, Hughes 4-24, Fannin 2-44, Wallace 1-4, Gallion 2-15; (Ru) Patrick 2-89, Richardson-Crews 1-12, D. Oborne 1-42, Lykins 2-66.