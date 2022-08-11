Last week, our Chuck Landon wrote a column describing the quarterback battle at Marshall and how coach Charles Huff has yet to name a starter while the answer seems apparent.
Sounds a bit familiar, huh?
Because the same thing is seemingly happening in Morgantown. Right? It has to be.
There’s no way JT Daniels won’t be the starter when West Virginia takes the field in Pittsburgh on Sept. 1. Right?
All that hype. All the celebration when Daniels made his decision to transfer from Georgia to WVU in April. At the time, Garrett Greene, Will “Goose” Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol were in the throes of a battle for the starting position during spring practices. Daniels’ announcement seemingly took much of the steam out of a heated competition. I would guess it led to a meager crowd at the team’s spring game.
Yet WVU head coach Neal Brown has yet to name anyone the starter. Ditto Graham Harrell, the team’s new offensive coordinator, who has a history with Daniels, having coached him for a season at USC.
"I think we're doing the best we can to get guys reps with all the different groupings to see what you're working with," Harrell said during a press conference last week. "Regardless of who you're playing with as the quarterback, your job is to make it go and make the guys around you better. The guy that does make the guys around him better makes the offense look better.
"I think for us, as soon as guys start separating themselves, you have to start trimming it down. As soon as you start to see separation, even if two separate themselves from the other ones -- then let's move to those two. Then hopefully one separates himself from there. When you see separation it's time to start making decisions."
Yet there must have been no separation as late as Thursday as the team held its first scrimmage. Brown, who declined to give an evaluation of any of his quarterbacks, said that equal reps are still being shared among the four players.
“The exact number of plays aren’t the same but the drives are,” Brown said. “Plays aren’t because sometimes you go three-and-out and sometimes you have long drives. And that’ll be part of the determining factor.”
This can’t really be an open competition, right? Daniels is a former five-star recruit. He’s played four seasons of Power Five football, throwing for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns over two seasons at USC and two more at Georgia.
Greene has 346 yards rushing with four touchdowns in his two seasons but has attempted just 30 passes, completing 19 for 171 yards. Yet those totals dwarf those of Crowder, who has thrown just two passes, completing one. And that’s two more attempts and one more completion than Marchiol has.
Hey, maybe it’s all a coaching tactic. By maintaining that no starter has been chosen, Brown is ensuring that his other three quarterbacks are working hard every day. Shoot, he may be deterring them from entering the dreaded transfer portal. With Daniels’ rocky injury history, any of them could be needed at any time.
But how far do we go until the indecision seems genuine?
On Thursday, Brown credited Marchiol as one of the players having made the biggest jump from spring to fall camp. Certainly, that’s to be expected for a first-year player, but is Brown really considering starting a true freshman? Has Greene improved that much in terms of throwing the football that he could get the starting nod over Daniels? Or has Crowder taken the momentum from an outstanding spring game and built upon it throughout the fall?
Or, worst-case scenario, is it possible Daniels is struggling in camp to the point that his starting status is no longer guaranteed? Certainly Daniels would have never chosen West Virginia had there not been some sort of belief that he would be the starter, right?
The good thing is, you and I will get a chance to see for ourselves on Saturday at Fan Day, when practice will be fully open to fans and media alike. If all four get equal snaps, then we should get a good look.
And hey, anyone can have a bad day, and I’m certainly not saying Saturday’s performance should determine the starting job. Realistically, I think it’s already been determined.
Whether Neal Brown wants to tell us or not.