Ryan Switzer’s NFL career may have just officially ended in July, yet he’s already working on a new beginning.
And that has brought him back home.
The two-time Kennedy Award winner at George Washington and former standout receiver at North Carolina is in the second week of a two-week stint in Morgantown, working with Neal Brown and the WVU coaching staff.
It comes in preparation for a coaching career on which Switzer hopes to embark next year after addressing an injury sustained in a workout with the Houston Texans this summer. It’s an injury that necessitated his sixth ankle surgery in five years and it was the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of his playing career.
“I had an ankle injury in Cleveland that kept me out for a year and my wife and I sat down and decided to give it one more try,” Switzer said on Tuesday. “I rehabbed and got back in playing shape and I was feeling great in the summer. I had a couple of workouts with teams, got a call from Houston and expected to get signed. Then to injure my ankle in a workout setting when there isn’t any variables or defense, I felt like it was just a sign that it was time to move on and close that chapter.”
Switzer made his announcement via Twitter on July 18, adding that he would pursue coaching. Seeking counsel for his next steps, he reached out to Brown.
“I kind of informed him on what I was thinking and wanted to get his opinion on what would be the best route for me in the short term,” Switzer said. “He suggested spending a training camp somewhere. I told him I had some things physically I needed to get addressed before I went into coaching full time and I probably wasn’t going to be staffed anywhere this season and he invited me up here. I called him back a week later and told him I was going to come up.”
During a press conference on Saturday, Mountaineer receiver Reese Smith credited Switzer for helping him as a punt returner. Switzer returned seven punts for touchdowns while at North Carolina, placing him in a tie for fourth in college football history. Smith’s sentiments echoed similar comments by fellow wideout and returner Sam James last week.
Yet tutoring WVU’s current receivers wasn’t necessarily the plan for Switzer, who said his goal was only to take in as much as he could. But seeing an opportunity for reciprocal benefit, Brown encouraged him to get more involved.
“Honestly, I wanted to be a fly on the wall,” Switzer said on Tuesday. “But Coach Brown has been really good encouraging me to be engaged with those guys. I was fortunate in my playing career to be around all-time greats. The guys I was in receiving rooms with — spending a couple of years with [Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback] Ben [Roethlisberger], I learned so much about the game. That’s the thing that excites me about coaching, giving that back to these kids. The kids up here that I’ve spoken to and kind of dropped a couple of nuggets have been really receptive.”
Whether about returning, receiving or about life, Switzer is certainly qualified to mentor in several different areas. His five-year NFL career started with a bang, including a punt-return touchdown as a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Then came a productive year with the Steelers in 2018 in which he made 36 catches for 253 yards and a score.
But in 2019 came the injuries. He was limited to nine games that season and spent the last two seasons battling hamstring, ankle and back issues.
Yet that was a cakewalk compared to what came in 2021 as Switzer’s son Christian fought through a serious medical battle of his own. It started with Switzer and his wife Gabie finding their son in a pool of blood in their home in Charlotte in March of that year. After seemingly getting the issue under control, another unexpected bleeding episode followed. Thankfully, doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital were able to diagnose the issue, calling it was a “vascular anomaly” in Christian’s gastrointestinal tract. After an operation, Christian recovered and is fully healthy now.
Over the course of an illustrious prep career at GW and a standout stint with the Tar Heels, Switzer admitted that not much went wrong. Over the course of five years, that’s certainly changed.
Christian’s health scare aside, Switzer said all that’s occurred since entering the NFL has been paramount in his own development and he’s OK with not having to show that growth in a uniform.
At 27 years old, Switzer’s an old soul and one who’s been weathered in a hurry in the last half decade. Yet, Switzer’s eyes are toward the future — his, his family’s and the players he hopes to coach.
“My wife and I joke with each other all the time that we squeezed 20 years of marriage into four years with everything we’ve been through,” Switzer said. “We’ve been through moves, new jobs, the loss of jobs, we’ve been through Christian’s situation — these five years have been a lot but they’ve given my wife and I a chance to grow. I think in high school and college there weren’t many opportunities for me where I was presented with adversity or situations where I had to overcome, and when I got into the NFL it looked like it would be more of the same. I had that great year my rookie year.
“And then it just changed. There was a lot of things out of my control that I had to learn to deal with. Me being a faithful person, obviously there was a plan in all that and sitting here five years later, I’m not a changed man but a more developed man I should say. I’m more equipped to handle adverse situations.
“I would have preferred not to go through the issues we went through with Christian but in my professional life, the things I had to overcome will help not only myself but serve as a reference point for our children.”