The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, June 16:
Putnam Rotarians met today for the first time since the state declared a quarantine in the the coronavirus pandemic. That was two months ago.
Brandon Porter, vice president of the group, presided over a roundtable discussion of plans and changes for the weeks to come.
The district club assembly this year will be a virtual meeting via Zoom conference software on June 25-26, Porter announced.
The next meeting of Putnam Rotary will take place at Area 34, the Chamber of Commerce office, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.
Cindy Farley, a past president of the local club, today presented Porter with a Rotary International theme banner for the 2020-21 year.
Farley, a past president of the Putnam club, has been elected an assistant district governor for RI District 7545 which includes 55 clubs in West Virginia, the entire state except for eight counties in the eastern panhandle.