HURRICANE — Derek Sarver, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Hurricane Middle School, has been named Putnam County’s Favorite Middle School Teacher in a Farmers Bank contest. The contest is based on nominations and votes from community members.
A student who nominated Sarver said, “He made topics enjoyable to learn while pushing the kids to do better. He wasn’t biased to his classes. He was nice to everyone.”
Sarver, who started teaching at Hurricane Middle at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, has a Harry Potter castle-themed classroom where he shares his love for literature with his students.
Sarver previously taught at Martinsburg North Middle School.
Hurricane seems to be good fit for Sarver, who was named “Favorite Middle School Teacher” in just his second year.
“I was totally caught off guard by the award,” Sarver said. “It was a happy and much-appreciated surprise, though.”
Sarver received a gift basket and certificate from Farmers Bank last week. This was the second of three contests the bank is sponsoring for Putnam County teachers. Voting for the Favorite High School Teacher is underway. To vote, go to https://hdmediallc.secondstreetapp.com/Farmers-Bank-Top-High-School-Teachers-Ballot/gallery.