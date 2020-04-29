CHARLESTON — Boone County Schools will follow suit with the rest of the state of West Virginia and remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
Via a virtual press conference, Gov. Jim Justice announced on April 21 that all pre-k through grade 12 schools in the state will remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was really hopeful and I tried in every way to get us to where we would be able to go back to school because I know how much the kids would appreciate it — just the excitement of the kids going back and seeing their friends and their teachers,” Justice said. “But I’ve promised you over and over that I would never put you in a position that could be harmful. I promised that I would try to protect you in every way. And the bottom line is that this is what we have to do to protect everyone.”
School facilities will remain closed while remote learning continues through the end of the school year. Meal delivery programs for students will also continue to operate through the end of the school year.
Justice also encouraged all schools statewide to begin looking for ways to safely hold graduation ceremonies to celebrate the academic accomplishments of graduating seniors.
“We need to graduate our seniors,” Justice said. “I would urge each and every school to try to find a way, over the course of the summer, to celebrate their accomplishments. I hate this like crazy for our families who have kids that have worked so hard for so long to be able to receive that diploma,” Justice continued. “It is so meaningful to lots and lots of families and lots of lots of kids. So, again, I would urge all schools to find a way to pull a celebration off.”
Many educators in Boone County remain active in the community but are observing social distancing protocol. In one day last week, Boone County Schools staff members unloaded and delivered 22 pallets of student meal boxes across Boone County.
State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch joined Justice on Tuesday for the announcement.
“Governor Justice has shown great leadership in the face of very difficult circumstances. He took this decision very seriously,” Superintendent Burch said. “I know he really was optimistic that our children would have some time together at the end of the school year and just came to a realization that it was going to be really tough. And decisions of that magnitude are really, really difficult to make.
“So, I can tell you that being in his presence and watching him go through that process to come to this conclusion was really, really tough. But we also were very clear with the Governor that our school systems are ready. We believe that our children, all 260,000 of them in public schools, are being supported by our system.”