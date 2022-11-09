BOONE COUNTY - The Scott Skyhawks and Van Bulldogs will once again welcome opponents to Boone County for playoff football in 2022.
Scott (9-1) will play host to No. 13 seed East Fairmont (7-3) on Friday.
The No. 4-seed Skyhawks started the season with a comeback victory at Herbert Hoover and continued to roll after that, dropping their only regular season contest on the road at Winfield during the Week 10 matchup.
Last week, Scott got back in the win column and regained momentum as they rode an offensive explosion past Nitro 69-13.
Led by sophomore quarterback Matt Frye, Scott’s consistent offense averaged 39.6 points during the regular season.
In the Nitro win, Frye set two school records at Scott: most passing touchdowns in a game (8) and most total touchdowns in a game (9).
Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said his team is not looking past East Fairmont.
“We’ve seen some early film on East Fairmont and they look similar to us in the offensive style they run. We think we will match up well with them, though. It's just a matter of we’ve got to get prepped and prepared for this week, and just like the regular season, you just take it one game at a time.”
Scott has seven seniors gearing up for the last playoff ride of their high school career: Jayden Sharps, Isaiah Brown, Conner Hughes, Kadin Clemons, Keaton Wheatley, Gavin Aguillon and Chase Toler.
Van (10-0), who completed the first undefeated season in its 90-year history, host a playoff contest for the first time since 2003.
The undefeated Bulldogs have survived close games during the season with an 8-7 win over Mount View and a 30-28 win over Buffalo to their credit. Last week, Van also downed Tug Valley last week by a 14-point margin, knocking the Panthers out of the playoffs.
Van found themselves trailing for only the second time during the season in the Tug Valley game, falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs stormed back to score five unanswered touchdowns and save their undefeated season.
The Bulldogs' offensive identity lies in their power running game, led by backs Brady Green and Byron Stewart. The duo combined for five touchdowns during the Tug Valley win.
On the defensive side, junior Gavin Branham secured three interceptions in the contest and senior Shaun Booth returned from injury to grab a pick as well.
The Bulldogs, seeded No. 6, will square off against No. 11 Doddridge County (8-2) Friday.
Van coach Mark Agosti said his team is the David in the David and Goliath story.
“Every team we play has a school three to six times larger than us," Agosti said. "We go out there and compete and they don’t give up. I mean we got down three scores and couldn’t stop nothing they did. We made a few adjustments and I said, 'Keep your head up. We’re going to be alright here and they believed in it, and we did.'”
Agosti said the upcoming home playoff game is “everything to the community.”