In the 1940 Walt Disney film Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket croons that “When you wish upon a star/makes no difference who you are/Anything your heart desires will come to you.”
When Scott Depot resident, Audrey Gray, was wishing upon a star as a child, she yearned to be a princess. Although she loved brandishing swords while playing pirates with her two sisters, and though she was often required to play the “boy role” in their imaginative play, Gray defined herself as a “girly-girl.” A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, Gray would don dresses and play with Barbies, baby dolls, and Beauty and the Beast paper dolls for hours.
“I vividly remember telling my sister that when I grew up, I wanted to get paid to wear fancy dresses,” Gray recalls with a laugh. “My sister told me, ‘that’s not a job.’”
Her dream didn’t seem plausible, of course, in the real world, so she tucked away her childish wish for the time being.
But it was always there, and when her brother-in-law told her about a job opportunity at Disney World to become a princess, she was over the moon.
So as a senior theater major at Anderson University in South Carolina, she applied to the Disney college program. Gray and several friends drove to Atlanta for auditions.
“The audition started with a paper application,” she recalls. “Next, applicants had to do some animation exercises to show how we could tell stories with our bodies and facial expressions without saying a word. Then we learned some choreography which we had to present in groups. They would make cuts in each round, and eventually I found myself as one of the last ones kept.”
The talent scouts were looking for specific characteristics in the applicants. Not everyone is princess material.
Gray explains: “A Disney princess needs to be able to animate with her body and face to portray a character and story. She needs to be able to pick up basic choreography and perform it with a bright Disney smile. She also must be similar in height and looks to other women who play the same character.”
Several weeks later, Gray received a life-changing phone call. She had been accepted into the Disney College Program in Entertainment, starting in January 2012. And Gray, who had never even been to Disney World, headed to Florida.
For the next six-and-a-half years, her aim as a Disney princess was to help visitors to Disney World believe that their dreams could come true -- like hers had.
“When guests meet you, they need to feel as though they are brought into the Disney fairytale with you,” she explains. “They get to live in that enchanted world for the moments you spend with them. The main goal of a Disney Princess is to bring a storybook character to life, to absolutely embody that princess -- the way she speaks, stands, writes, moves, and looks.”
And so, Gray danced like Belle. Let it go like Elsa. And spoke like Tarzan’s Jane.
At times, though, portraying beloved Disney characters for the masses was a tall order.
Gray admits, “My job was basically to make magic happen for all of the children and their families who came to Disney.”
Making magic happen for that many people had both its glamorous and its challenging moments.
Gray enjoyed donning beautiful gowns as she transformed daily into Belle, Elsa, or Jane. Depending on the day, she might find herself dancing on a parade float with Beast. Singing and dancing with Anna and Olaf on Cinderella’s castle stage. Posing for photos and signing autographs in Animal Kingdom with Tarzan. Dining with guests at Epcot.
You know, princess stuff. That “when you wish upon a star” kind of stuff.
Then there were the days that guests were rude or inappropriate or unkind, and it was challenging to stay composed as a perfect princess should. Or the hot, humid summer days when to make it through a parade wearing a wig, makeup, and costume, Gray would pour ice down the back of her dress just to endure the heat.
She managed to keep the difficult days on the job in perspective, though. Several children helped her do that.
“The most rewarding aspect of being a Disney princess for me was meeting the sweet Make-a-Wish children and helping make what could be some of their last days on Earth happy. Helping them forget their pain if even for a moment.”
She adds, “My favorite memory was when I traveled to Texas Children's Hospital as Belle and I read to all of the little kids in the library.”
Watching children's faces light up at seeing one of their favorite Disney characters in person never got old. Hearing them giggle and talk excitedly about their beloved stories was so special.
But as we all know from watching our favorite fairy tales like Pinocchio, there comes a point at which the magic must end. The music swells, the credits roll, and the lights come on.
The same happened for Gray, in a sense. In June 2018 she resigned her role as a Disney princess. She moved to West Virginia. No more parades, gowns, fanfare.
But, in fact, Gray felt like her own personal fairy tale was just getting started. She had met her Prince Charming while living in Orlando. He was a seminary student at Reformed Theological Seminary, and they got married. After graduation, he took a position as assistant pastor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Teays Valley, West Virginia.
So Gray took everything she had learned from her time at Disney and transported it to her new life in the Mountain State.
Today she incorporates attention to detail, dedication to superior guest satisfaction, and efficiency into her job as marketing coordinator for Creative Pediatric Dentistry and O’Dell Orthodontics in Teays Valley.
She might occasionally miss her friends at Disney, the gorgeous gowns, and the special performances, but her current job still allows her to see the beaming smiles of children every day.
And Gray still tries to communicate a little of that “wishing upon a star” hope to those kids.
“I believe that you can bring sparkle and magic into any job you have," she said.
If Jiminy Cricket has you wishing upon a star to become a Disney princess, visit https://jobs.disneycareers.com/auditions for more information.