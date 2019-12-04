MADISON — With only weeks to go until the beginning of the 2019-20 basketball season, Scott High School has a new coach in town. Kevin Harper recently took up the position after being chosen from a list of candidates by the Board of Education.
Although he has not had long to work with the team yet, Harper said he likes what he has seen from them.
“These ladies are a good group of young women that support each other,” he said. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked them to do. I think everybody’s excited about the upcoming season.”
Scott’s roster includes two seniors in Chloe Older and Bianca Wilson, with two juniors, six sophomores and two freshmen behind them.
Harper looks to inside players and rebounders to make up a large part of the team, although he still needed time to gain a clear view of what plans he will have for them. The team is short on guards, so the entire roster will be asked to do a lot.
Taking up the job late into preseason and after a difficult previous season for the Lady Skyhawks is no easy task, but for Harper, he is ready to see what he can do with the team.
“I coached here at Scott High School as an assistant under Paul Carden from 2000 to 2003,” Harper said. “I was out of coaching for a little while, then I got back into the buddy league system here in Boone County. I’ve been running and coaching buddy league for the last five or six years.” He has also coached softball and soccer, rounding out his experience.
Harper’s history with basketball goes back even farther. He was the first Skyhawk to score 1,000 points for the boys’ team. He attended Milligan College for two years, playing for a Division II national tournament team and even being inducted into the school’s hall of fame.
Harper wants to see the team improve every day, and possibly grow into competing form as they go forward.
“We need to get out here and support these ladies,” he said. “We’re going to do some things to get the excitement up in the community, and try to bring some youth out here.”
The schedule Scott has to work with, which includes schools like Chapmanville, Charleston Catholic and Wirt County, will be demanding.
“We have to come to play every day,” he said. “Every day, we have to play our style of basketball. We’re going to be ready and give 100 percent no matter who we’re playing.”