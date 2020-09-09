MADISON — Scott High School’s boys’ soccer team kicked off its season on Sept. 2 with a match against Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. The Skyhawks’ preseason plans were cut short with the loss of a scheduled scrimmage, and the visiting Black Knights were Scott’s first outside opponents.
Nearly six minutes into the game, junior Wade Setser picked up a deflected shot and kicked it in from 13 yards to give Scott High an early 1-0 lead. Scott’s early offense converted again when senior Carson Asbury received a key through pass from senior Lucas Older in the midfield to land a one-on-one opportunity. With 26:20 left on the clock, Asbury scored and put Scott up 2-0. That score remained until the half.
The second half saw the humidity and the rust complicate play for the black-and-gold, but advancements were still made. A through ball on the right sight of the field found its way back on Asbury’s foot, this time delivered by senior Ian Gillispie. Another one-on-one ensued, with Asbury finding the back of the net for the second time in the game. Scott took a 3-0 lead with 34:34 left.
Point Pleasant never lost its drive, however, and fought against Scott’s midfield and defense to earn a free kick nearly three minutes later. Black Knights senior Adam Veroski took the 22-yard attempt and converted it to make the game 3-1 and avoid a shutout.
Scott would strike for the fourth and final time with just under 24 minutes remaining. Setser crossed the ball to Asbury, who swiftly kicked in the 4-1 goal and completed his opening day hat trick. The 4-1 score stayed put to be the final, and Scott took its fist victory of the 2020 season.
After the game, Coach Zach Boyd welcomed the W, but expressed frustration with a sloppy opener.
“Losing the scrimmage hurts, because you really get to see where your guys are when it comes to playing an opponent. You can only see so much when you play yourselves over and over again,” Boyd said.
Speed on-ball was the first named issue, along with decision making and positioning. One difficulty of the 2020 season is fewer practice hours, so Boyd’s plan was to speak with the players to get their perspectives from being on the field so they can better respond to issues leading up to their next game, which was the following night.
Carson Asbury led the Skyhawks with his three goals, and Ian Gillispie led in assists with two. Gillispie also led in steals, tallying 10 in total.
Scott (2-0) hosts Winfield at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Point Pleasant (0-1) plays at Williamstown (1-1) at 5:30 p.m. the same evening.