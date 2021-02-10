Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Snow showers will change to light rain as the day wears on. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.