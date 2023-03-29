BOONE COUNTY — The Coal Valley News has released its 2022-23 All-County basketball teams for both boys and girls.
Scott’s senior forward Isaac Setser leads the way for the boys team. This season, Setser averaged 8.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1 block.
Setser, a strong facilitator, was heavily praised for his leadership and grittiness throughout the season, as he helped the Skyhawks stay afloat during a stretch of absence by their leading scorer and star guard Reece Carden due to a mid-season injury.
Setser additionally connected on the shot heard around the state this season, as his last-second halfcourt heave lifted Scott past Logan in the sectional finale.
Setser’s unselfish playstyle meant that he wouldn’t always light up the scoring column, but he says that he wasn’t bothered by that role.
“Whether I have to go out there and score 0 points or 15, I’m just out there to do what’s best for the team to win,” Setser previously told CVN.
Scott’s coach Shawn Ballard spoke highly about Setser.
“In my mind, he’s a first-team, all-state level player,” Ballard previously told CVN.
Scott’s Reece Carden, who’s also honored on the team, earned Class AAA First Team All-State honors, as Setser was honored in the honorable-mention category.
Setser led Scott in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals, while also being third on the team in scoring.
Ballard earns the Coach of the Year award for the boys team, as he led Scott to a 17-10 record in addition to their second-straight appearance in the WVSSAC Class AAA State Tournament semi-finals.
Kelsey Harper leads the girls team, as the sophomore guard averaged 16.5 points (9th in Class AAA), 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Harper also was fifth in Class AAA in made free throws and three-pointers.
Watch out for Harper over the next two seasons, as she has a natural knack for shooting the ball, often making shots from deep beyond the three-point line, which is something you don’t always see in girls basketball.
Sherman’s coach Rick Saunders earns the Coach of the Year honor for the girls team. Saunders’ squad secured eight victories this season compared to five wins last year. The three-win improvement is tied for the highest amongst the three county schools, as Scott also improved from three wins to six this season.
The Lady Tide only loses one senior to graduation this year, so it’s reasonable to expect Sherman to improve on that win total again next season.
Coaches from all three county schools were interviewed before the teams were selected. The award plaques are sponsored by Handley Funeral Home of Danville.
