MADISON — An inmate escaped custody on March 22 at the Boone County Courthouse and was apprehended five hours later by deputies in the Price Hill area of Boone County.
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said Kayla Bree Hughes, 31, wasn’t considered dangerous or a threat to the community, but that did not affect the intensity of the manhunt by multiple agencies to locate her.
Hughes’ original charge was delivery of a controlled substance.
According to Barker, Hughes was under the supervision of a home confinement officer who had two prisoners to escort. Hughes asked to use the bathroom, and while there, removed her ankle restraints and ran out of the courthouse. She removed her orange jail-issued shirt and was wearing a sports bra and jail-issued pants.
“Anytime we have an incident like this, we are going to review policy and analyze the situation to see if there was anything we could have done differently,” Barker said. “We’re in that stage right now of reviewing what actually happened and talking to the officer who had her.”
He added, “This is an awkward situation, as you have one officer watching one male and one female and it makes things tough. Once she left, he called for help immediately... the guy he had was responsible for the death of an innocent person, and it is hard to leave him there and chase after her.”
Barker said the incident is being investigated internally, but no disciplinary action was taken against the officer as of press time.
“Not at this time but it is under investigation,” he said. “There are circumstances we are reviewing regarding how she was able to get her shackles off, but that doesn’t involve us. We take pride in our court security and protecting the people of this county and we will find the answers.”
The officer who had custody of the inmates was hired by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 and is a retired administrator from the jail system.
Barker said he believes the escape was premeditated by Hughes, but he did not know yet whether she acted alone. He said there could be additional arrests.
“We value those mutual aid relationships and everyone came running to help and we appreciate all of them,” Barker concluded. “Their help is invaluable and we’ll continue to do that and help one another. We want to return the favor any time we can.”
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies: Madison Police Department; Danville Police Department; West Virginia State Police; West Virginia Corrections; West Virginia Parole; Boone County Probation; US 119 Drug Task Force; Boone County Emergency Operations Center and West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 304-369-9913.