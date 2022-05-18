SETH – Sherman used three pitchers and explosive bats to down Tug Valley 16-0 in five innings on Thursday and advance in Class A Region 4 Section 1 play at Seth.
Sherman threw A.J. Skeens, and Tug started Alex Vance.
Sherman (20-8) blew the game open early and plated eight runs in the second frame. Josh Jenkins, Jared Butcher, Skeens, Cole Whitehead and Clay Massey all produced RBI knocks in the inning to give the Tide all they would need.
Sherman entered sectional play having won six of their last 10 after reeling off five in a row.
“We felt good coming into this game and when the seniors tell you that they are ready then you feel pretty good,” said Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry. “We put the bat on the ball and hit well and our pitchers threw strikes.”
In the third it was more of the same. Skeens did it with his arm and his bat for the Tide.
He mashed a two-run triple and he was pushed home by a single from Logan Green.
Pettry said having one loss in a double elimination scenario puts pressure on a squad.
“It puts a pressure on you in a good way, I guess,” he said. “One bad game and you’re done.”
Tug Valley bats were unable to solve Skeens on this evening.
“He really threw well for us tonight, and it's huge for us to get a good outing,” Pettry added.
Skeens got the win while allowing no runs on two hits over three-and-two-thirds innings while fanning four and walking none. Jenkins and Holden Allen provided scoreless relief.
Jared butcher led Sherman with three hits. Clay Massey, Skeens, Allen and Green all collected multiple hits for the Tide.
Vance and Tanner Kirk got the only hits for the Panthers in what was an errorless defensive game for both squads.
Sherman advances to play No. 2 Buffalo in the section semifinals. The Bison lost to top-seeded Man, 11-3 on Thursday. The winner will face Man for the crown on Saturday.
Pettry said that he planned to throw ace Josh Jenkins on Friday against Buffalo.
“He’s rested and he just threw an inning of relief tonight. He’s ready to go.”
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
