SETH — Sherman Jr. High School’s entire sixth-grade class participated in a college visit — without leaving their school.
Through The Education Alliance’s Virtual College Visits program, the students were able to virtually visit and tour Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College on Thursday, March 23.
The program is made possible through a partnership with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
The virtual visit allowed students to meet Southern’s new mascot, Bestfoot, and engage with students and staff within the university.
Two lucky students won a raffle to receive laptops during the event, thanks to The Education Alliance.
“I think it went great,” said The Education Alliance Program Coordinator Beth Bowden. “You can tell that the staff of Sherman Jr. High are very supportive of the kids and their future. The counselor and principal both were involved and interacted with the students during the presentation, because they want to see the best for the students moving forward. They want to help guide them in that next step when they do start thinking about their careers. Even though, typically, high school is where you start doing the detailed things about college, we want them to start thinking about it now, and Sherman Jr. High definitely wants that as well.”
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Senior Director of Student Services Elizabeth Manuel said she was happy with the result of the event.
“I think the event went very well and the students were extremely engaged. They were very attentive during the presentation, they had a lot of good questions. After the event, the students actually came up to some of us, and were asking questions about career options, and what they needed to do to pursue the careers that they were interested in. I think it’s so important for us as we’re looking at workforce demands in the future, that we have these conversations with students at an early age, so that they can be thinking about careers and what their options are. A four-year degree may not be for everyone, but allowing students the opportunity to have these conversations and seeing what options are out there, so that they can start making plans accordingly,” said Manuel.
School Counselor Jennifer Dent, who played a big role within the setup of the event, said she was excited about the event’s result.
“Overall I was thrilled with student behavior and their interaction. I was kind of impressed with the level of questions they had and the thought that they’ve put into what they’re interested in and what degrees are out there,” said Dent. “I don’t typically get to do this with sixth-graders; I’m more focused with seventh and eighth grade when we’re looking at career and college planning, so it was great to see that at a younger age.”
Sherman Jr. High has been partnered with the West Virginia Gear Up Program for over a decade, allowing seventh- and eighth-grade students to participate in various learning activities and trips.
“They don’t get to see those college campuses like the other students — the sixth grade doesn’t get that opportunity. Elizabeth had approached me and said if we were able to do this with a group could you do it, and I said if I can do it with one of my non Gear Ups I will, because seventh and eighth grade get all of it and the sixth grade kind of gets left out. She said absolutely we’ll do it with sixth grade, so we worked with Beth and set it up,” added Dent.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.