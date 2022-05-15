MAN — Before the top-seeded Man Hillbillies could even blink on Saturday at William “Tootie” Carter Field they found themselves down 11 runs against No. 2 seed Sherman in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament.
The Tide erupted to score 11 runs in the top half of the first inning alone as they jumped ahead early and was able to hold off a late Man rally to win 13-9 and force a decisive winner-take-all game on Monday at 6 p.m. back in Man.
“These guys came out and they were hyped,” Sherman coach Jeremiah Pettry said after the win. “They knew what had to be done, they knew we needed to jump on them and get them down. It didn’t matter who the were pitching. We went this morning and took some good rounds of BP. They need they had to start hitting so they came out hitting.”
In the 11 run first inning the Tide smashed 10 base hits off of three different Man pitchers including a pair of RBI doubles by Holden Allen and Clay Massey.
Sherman ran Man starting pitcher Caleb Blevins out of the game before he got out of the first inning as he went 0.2 innings and allowed six runs on four hits, a K, and a walk. Caleb Vance came in next and didn’t fare any better as he allowed five runs on five hits without retiring a single Sherman batter, prompting Man to bring in a third pitcher in Bo Thompson.
After finally retiring the side on the 16th batter of the inning, Man got a chance to go to work at the plate and immediately got some of those runs back as they plated three on RBI doubles from Blevins and Preston Blankenship.
The powerful Tide went right back to work in the top of the second inning however as Cole Whitehead and Massey stroked RBI doubles to put Sherman back ahead by double-digits at 13-3.
Mike Crosby’s Man squad wasted no time cutting back into the Sherman lead as Blevins delivered another RBI double in the bottom of the second and then Blankenship drilled a three-run home run to deep centerfield to trim the deficit to six at 13-7.
The two hot-hitting offenses finally cooled off after the second inning as both teams posted two consecutive scoreless frames.
The ‘Billies finally got another rally going in the home half of the fifth as they loaded up the bases and scored two runs on RBI walks to Blevins and Jace Adkins to make it a 13-9 game.
After the walk to Blevins Blankenship, who had homered earlier, came to the plate with the bases still loaded and representing the tying run. Holden Alley was able to get the powerful ‘Billie to ground out the second however to end the threat.
Man was able to load up the bases again in the bottom of the seventh but Allen was able to strike out Brady Hall-Montgomery to end the game.
Allen earned the win for Sherman. He started the game and came out shaky allowing three runs in the first inning but came back in to get Sherman out of the jam in the fifth and threw scoreless ball the rest of the way.
“Holden Allen is a reliever,” Pettry said. “We decided to try to start him because he does throw a lot of strikes. But when you bring him in during the game like that he is more on point. He’s never been a starter, he’s always been a straight reliever. He can eight different pitches working at one time and its all at different arm angles.”
The Tide pounded out 15 hits in the win including four extra base-hits as Whithead had a triple, Massey legged out two doubles, and Allen doubled once.
“We have some power, “ Pettry said. “Most of our lineup, we don’t play a lot of small ball, we have a lot of boys that just smash the ball.”
Massey was the top performer at the dish going 3-5 with four RBIs. Whitehead was 3-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Jared Butcher was 2-4 with three runs batted in.
Allen and AJ Skeens each knocked in two runs on two hits while Logan Green singled twice and scored two runs. All-stater Josh Jenkins singled, walked twice, and also scored a pair.
For Man, Blevins and Blankenship each had big days as they went 3-4 with a walk an four RBIs. Thompson and Colton Miller each had two singles while Adkins singled in a run and scored twice.
The win for Sherman improved them to 20-9 while the loss for Man saw their record fall to 19-9. The win for Sherman was their second in two tries against Man this season as the Tide won 5-4 on March 27 and Man won 11-5 on April 27.
The winner of Monday’s winner-take-all game will move on to the Region IV Championship where they will play a best-of-three series against the winner of Ravenswood and Wahama.
SHERMAN 11 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 13 16 2
MAN 3 4 0 0 2 0 0 — 9 9 0