WEST MADISON — The Scott High School football program and its contributors have been busy.
Just weeks into his new seat as the head football coach at Cardinal Conference member Scott High, Jeremy Dolin has spearheaded interest in the program through improving aesthetic elements that, according to school officials, have student-athletes excited about football.
The locker room improvements were the initial step.
“We are almost there,” Dolin said. “We changed out all of the ceiling tiles in the locker room and the weight room. We went from the old, white tiles to a black fiberglass tile. It has changed the entire look of the facility. With black being a primary school color, it works really well.”
There were 25 florescent lights removed and replaced with modern LED lights.
“In the weight room, we pulled up all of the mats and between the cracks of those where they had slid left a lot of dust and dirt,” he said. “We power washed them and had a company come in and recut them and glued them so they won’t slide around again and they will be much easier to sweep and mop much easier.”
A large Scott “S” is visible on the locker room floor and the locker room and coaches’ office received a fresh coat of paint. Dolin said an LED spotlight would shine on the logo — making it a focal point of the room.
Dolin said the lockers have been painted and he looks to replace them in the future, but new ones ring in at a cost of $30-40,000.
The old lockers have been re-faced with poplar wood and a gold stain that shows the grain of the wood. They will be trimmed out with crown molding and LED lights.
The improvements are capped off by a 16-speaker, Bluetooth-equipped stereo system.
“On game nights, we can listen to some music and set the tone and the mood before kickoff,” Dolin added. “The kids have really responded to the changes.”
Dolin said he’s had more than 20 players conditioning — and that number is particularly good, considering that basketball season and baseball season will be overlapping due to COVID-19-related delays.
Dolin said he hopes to see more than 40 players out in August.
In reference to the new uniforms, the coaching staff found some barely used and even new and unused black Nike pants at the facility, which matched well with the new jerseys.
Dolin had community members, returning players and school personnel vote on the uniforms they liked the best.
“Unanimously, the jerseys with the wings were the choice,” he said. “Luckily, we now only have to order gold pants and we are ready to go.”
Helmets will boast a fresh new look in 2021. For photos of the new uniforms, Alicia Lambert Photography donated time to the community cause.
The school has once again embraced what many refer to as the “championship gold.”
Dolin added that so many people have contributed and even donated “sweat equity” to the cause.
“This was a collective effort and a community effort,” Dolin said. “I’m proud to be a part of it. I think we all are. It is amazing what like-minded people accomplish pulling together for the same goal.”
Scott Principal Jacob Messer, Ph.D., said Dolin has already made an impact on the program in just a few weeks.
“Among the reasons I hired Coach Dolin were his vision and goals for our football program, along with his plan and action steps to establish that vision and accomplish those goals,” he said. “He has backed up his words with his actions during his brief tenure as our head coach, wasting no time in upgrading our football facilities and uniforms. I could not be more impressed with what Coach Dolin and his staff have accomplished, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our program and players. It is an exciting time to be a Skyhawk.”