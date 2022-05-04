HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s president has narrowed down more than 1,200 suggestions made during his 100-day listening tour down to five core areas the university will work to tackle.
In addressing the university’s Board of Governors last Thursday, President Brad D. Smith said he wrapped up his listening tour in April. It included engagements with university presidents; visits to other universities; meetings with elected officials at federal, state and local levels; and meetings with the Board of Governors, faculty, staff, students, alumni and others.
As of April 10, Smith crossed the 100-day threshold since taking office, which he said has been a whirlwind of activity. He said while a lot has occurred, one thing has not changed.
“That is the gratitude that (my wife, Alys) and I feel for the warm welcome in the community and the university extended to us and quite frankly, the privilege we feel to serve the students, the institution and our community,” he said.
More than 1,000 community members participated in 38 listening sessions with Smith and made more than 1,200 suggestions. The university worked with an outside firm to use data analytics to analyze the suggestions, which resulted in identifying five key areas.
He said Marshall’s vision is to inspire learning and creativity that ignites the mind, nurtures the spirit and fulfills the promise of a better future. The tour helped paint a picture for a bigger dream.
“A bigger dream is that Marshall be more inclusive, more accessible, more affordable and isn’t just a degree,” he said. “It is a point in the journey of your continuous learning, and you stay with Marshall and Marshall stays with you throughout your lifetime.”
The university knew it had to tackle the identified five key areas quickly — so quickly, in fact, that action plans have been put into place.
The first is to reverse a multi-year enrollment decline by adopting a holistic, strategic enrollment strategy that begins at early childhood and gets children excited about education and learning. Smith said the goal is to be there “end to end” and see students through early education all the way through until they are employed.
The second is to reimagine and improve the student experience for all students on campus, including commuters, online adult learners and any other group that might not reach traditional standards.
The third is to invest in Marshall’s people, professional development, workloads, resources and equality pay. The fourth is to build on the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through a dedicated team, policies and practices.
The final area is to strengthen marketing while leaning more into digital marketing and writing the narrative the university wants people to know about the institution and Huntington.
The areas are known internally as the “Big Five,” and teams have already been mobilized to address them.
“You’ll hear more about them, and I’m excited to say that we’ll be working towards action plans that will start to make an impact in these five areas in the very near future,” Smith said.