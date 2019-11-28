The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association hosted its “Christmas in November“ dinner last week, and organizers say it was a “huge success.”
“There were 24 attending the dinner who sat around the table enjoying a banquet of delicious food and sharing stories with one another,” Michael Love said in a news release. “It is that one time of year that we are able to assemble and enjoy one another’s company.”
The SOARA officers for 2020 (same as 2019) were introduced.
- Tim Nicely AC8VQ, President
- Jerry Locker W8HIC, Vice President
- Dave Bruce KD8NYN, Treasurer
- James Reneau N4REN, Secretary
- Trustees: Tim Nicely AC8VQ and Randy France KD8VRU
The program provided updates from:
- Arthur J. Pierson N8LRO 2009 Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Commander and Past SOARA President
- Fred Jones WA4SWF Lawrence Country, Kentucky ARES PIO
- Eddie Jenkins N8URU Lawrence County, Ohio ARES, EC
- Jeff Slattery N8SUZ Ohio Section ARES District 8 EC
- James Rowe N8TVO Net Manager and 2020 Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Commander and past SOARA President
- Scott Yonally N8SY Ohio Section Manager was the keynote speaker for the evening.
Mike Love WB8YKS served as Master of Ceremonies.
Additionally, there were three special presentations: Scott Yonally, N8SY Ohio Section Manger, Jeff Slattery, Ohio Section Amateur Radio Emergency Service District 8, Emergency Coordinator and Michael Love WB8YKS, Public Information Officer.
“And what would a ‘Christmas in November’ dinner be without Santa, James Rowe N8TVO, providing special gifts to everyone?” Love said.
Scott Yonally presented the ARRL 2020 operating manual to the grand prize winner, James Reneau N4REN.
Annabelle Jenkins KB8TGI closed out the event with a special heartfelt thank you to everyone that she designates as her ham radio family for prayers and concerns for Eddie Jenkins N8TVO during his illness.
Also, a special mention of Ken Massie WN8F, a charter member of SOARA, and prior PIO who could not attend the event but sent his best wishes to everyone.
“Yes, it was a fun-filled evening,” Love said. “We want to thank everyone who attended, each being a special ambassador for ham radio. Additionally, we want to wish everyone the very best of the holiday season and a safe Merry Christmas.”