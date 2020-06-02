In my last column, I suggested a turtle hunt, a DNR sponsored citizen survey for box turtles in our state, as a way to social distance and practice responsible recreation. After several of you reached out to me with kind words about the turtle hunt, I decided to dig deeper in hopes of finding more nature-based activities for the whole family to enjoy.
It’s hard to beat a nature walk in search of turtles, riveting news for a newspaper column I know, but I may have topped it with this news nugget. Plus, we can’t let the turtles get all the publicity. My finding is the perfect way to stay at home and conduct your very own science/nature project in your back yard or your neck of the woods — A lightning bug survey. Yup, it’s a real thing and you get to participate.
According to our WVDNR, they need help with a citizen-based survey on fireflies or lightning bugs or whatever you call the familiar little bugs found in your yard on a muggy, summer day. You know, the ones you used to catch and place in a glass jar.
To understand declining firefly populations, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has launched a citizen science project to track lightning bug sightings in the Mountain State. The project has been named — Light Up West Virginia.
A formal assessment of fireflies has never been done in our state- this is where you come in.
West Virginia’s 40 species of fireflies have declined in number due to habitat loss; pesticide use and other environmental causes such as light pollution. As temperatures warm up and these insects become more active, members of the public can report sightings at wvdnr.gov/fireflies.
“This is a chance for parents to take their family out to catch fireflies in a glass jar or watch these incredible insects light up the neighborhood at night,” said state zoologist Mack Frantz. “Many people have fond memories of chasing lightning bugs when they were a kid and we want to make sure these insects thrive so future generations can enjoy this magical experience.”
Fireflies are soft-bodied beetles that use a light-emitting chemical process called bioluminescence to attract mates and prey. Each species has its own unique flashing patterns. Because they use this light to reproduce, fireflies are extremely sensitive to light pollution and artificial light at night.
DNR biologists hope to better understand the scope of the decline in West Virginia by using data collected during the public survey. Guidelines, a printable reporting form, and information about firefly events, workshops, and volunteer opportunities are available at wvdnr.gov/fireflies. Sightings also can be reported through Survey123, available to download on Apple and Google Play.
Survey participants also are encouraged to share photos on social media with the hashtag #LightUpWV.
Okay fellow nature-loving, wildlife-conservation-minded, lovers-of-all-things-outdoors, active participants in the natural world — your Summer School homework has been assigned. Find a glass jar and go on an evening stroll through your neighborhood in search of lightning bugs. It sounds like summertime to me.