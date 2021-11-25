HUNTINGTON -- Gage Townson owns 8 seconds of professional boxing experience and he hopes to add four seconds or so to that in his next bout.
The South Point, Ohio, fighter knocked out his first opponent eight seconds into his first pro fight in July. On Dec. 3, he is scheduled to take on a foe to be determined during the "King of the Mountain State" boxing event at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena.
"Hopefully it will be an easy night," Townson said, with a laugh.
Townson's first fight made ESPN's SportsCenter highlights. He said he'd love for that to happen again, but is taking nothing for granted.
"You can't take anyone lightly," Townson said.
Townson, 25, is a light-heavyweight. He said he has experienced difficulty finding opponents since the knockout.
"Guys with more fights don't want to fight me and I understand that," Townson said. "They don't have anything to gain by beating someone with one fight, so I'll have to fight some lesser-known guys and build up my record before getting bigger bouts. We've offered double the normal purse and still are having trouble finding opponents."
As an amateur, Townson wasn't known as a knockout specialist in his five fights. He was more of a boxer who combined finesse with power. He said he has changed his style a bit.
"I intend to be an entertaining fighter," he said. "People like action. My style was more of a slick boxer, but I want to knock people out."
