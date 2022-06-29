MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College is ready to take applications for a new 16-month, accelerated nontraditional nursing program.
The program was made available thanks to a $985,000 award from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. The award was part of $48 million to support new and expanded initiatives. They were administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System.
This program is geared toward applicants who are experienced learners and have a minimum of an associate degree and license/certification from Allied Health programs such as medical assisting, medical laboratory technology, paramedic science, radiologic technology, respiratory care technology and surgical technologist, and a bachelor’s degree.
Through the school’s award, its nursing department plans to start an accelerated weekend program. The investment is expected to support up to 20 new nursing students at the local college starting in January 2023.
The program addresses the state’s nursing shortage through a multifaceted approach to attracting, training and retaining nurses in the Mountain State.
Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman said this will benefit the area in more ways than one.
“This will provide a great opportunity for our students, but it will also fill a gap in the nursing shortage in our region,” Alderman said.
“We are tremendously grateful to Governor Justice for providing this historic funding to support the expansion of nursing education programs across West Virginia,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission. “Through these new projects, our postsecondary education community will be better positioned to help shore up West Virginia’s nursing workforce — which, in turn, will help support our nurses working tirelessly on the front lines right now.”
Applicants must apply for Southern admission, be eligible to enter or have taken college-level English and math, have a minimum 2.5 cumulative college GPA, sit for the ATI TEAS Version 7 pre-entrance exam and achieve a score of 60% or higher, provide transcripts and have English language proficiency.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.